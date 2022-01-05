Vitória again has a daily and direct flight to Fortaleza, in addition to two more options to MG

Photo: Disclosure





Vitória Airport will gain new daily flights starting in March, further expanding its operating capacity. Latam announced that it will operate three flights a day, two to Confins Airport, in Minas Gerais, and one to Fortaleza, in Ceará.

In the capital of Espírito Santo, the airline will start offering, as of March 27, flights to Confins Airport, with two daily options.

In addition, the airport again offers direct flights to Fortaleza, Ceará, after a period without this route due to the covid-19 pandemic. The direct connection with the capital of Ceará will take place in daily flights, with an aircraft with a capacity of up to 176 seats, in Airbus A320.

“The expansion of the offer of flights consolidates a safe and gradual resumption at airports, allowing more options for passengers on important connections, in addition to returning to a route much awaited by Espirito Santo – the direct connection to Fortaleza”, says Ricardo Gesse, CEO of Zurich Airport Brasil, which manages the Espírito Santo passenger terminal.