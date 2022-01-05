Vocalist from Mastruz com Leite claims to have been harassed by a bandmate

Larissa Ferreira (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

One of the vocalists of the band Mastruz com Leite, one of the most famous bands in the Brazilian forr, came to the public to report an episode of harassment. The abuse was allegedly committed by a fellow group member, after he had slept at the singer’s house.

Larissa said that she and her husband, Jean, the band’s drummer, allowed the member, who has not been revealed, to sleep in the same house as them after the atrium had had a few beers.

“It was Jean who put that person in the band at the time, and that person joined us that night. I’m not used to drinking. The man stayed in our room. It starts wrong around there. He stayed in my daughter’s hammock. It was supposed to be consistent, since there are two more rooms here,” began the singer.

The vocalist reported that, as she and her husband were quite tired from a trip, they ended up falling asleep quickly. Even so, Larissa managed to feel that she was being abused.

I felt a person touching my body, kissing my face, sniffing me and holding my hand to her private parts. And me lying on my bed, in my room, with my husband at my side. The person abused me, was harassing me, a fellow worker. I moved but didnt open my eye for a moment. I knew if I raised the alarm, Jean would kill this man here in the house. Larissa Ferreira

Very shaken, Larissa reported that she had attacks of anxiety and vomiting. The singer said that she was in doubt about telling the episode to her husband. “I didn’t know if he would understand me, if he would try to get satisfaction. All I know is that I had a big attack of anxiety. I spent the whole week throwing up. I didn’t have the courage, until I opened up. The first person I spoke to was Mara ( bandmate.) She even considered me not telling Jean, afraid he’d do a lot of shit, but it was eating me up inside. I couldn’t be in the same room as this man. these days,” vented the artist.

Larissa reported that she told everything to the band’s bosses when she was about to travel to fulfill commitments with Mastruz. “I traveled these three days when Renara (another vocalist) was not present. Hold on, stay on a controlled medicine base. The measurements have already been taken. Rebeca said it was not my fault. No woman is to blame for being abused. I was dressed, and even if I was naked, no one has the right to touch a woman if she wont let me. But it was very cowardly, I was sleeping,” declared Larissa, who claimed to have had support from the rest of the band.

What does Mastruz with Milk say?



In an official statement, the band stated that it is taking the necessary measures with respect to the group member and claims to be giving broad support to Larissa. The group also stated that it completely repudiates any abuse committed against women.