Vocalist from Mastruz com Leite reports harassment by band member

One of the vocalists of the band Mastruz com Leite, Larissa Ferreira, went public this Tuesday, 4, in a sequence of Instagram stories about an alleged harassment she suffered by a member of the group. The singer said that she and her husband, Jean, allowed the member to sleep at their house after drinking a few beers before Larissa was abused.

The vocalist said that she and her husband had just arrived from a trip and had fallen into a heavy sleep, but she still felt the alleged stalker’s touches on parts of her body and face. The singer even reports that the man even held her hand to prevent any kind of reactions. “I moved, but I didn’t open my eye for a moment. I knew that if I raised the alarm, Jean would kill this man here in the house,” she told him tearfully.

Larissa even stated that she was in doubt whether she would tell her husband about the situation and shared the moment with Mara, a bandmate. “She even thought of me not telling Jean, afraid he’d do a big shit, but that was eating me up inside. I couldn’t be in the same room as this man. I’m in time to die of anxiety these days,” vented.

The singer decided to tell the situation moments before traveling with the band. “Rebeca totally supported me, but it was half an hour before we traveled and she said that she couldn’t do anything at the time, but that she would solve it”, commented Larissa. “I traveled these three days when Renara [outra vocalista] was not present. Hold on, stay on a prescription drug. The measures have already been taken. Rebeca said it wasn’t my fault”.

Afterwards, Larissa alerted her followers and reinforced that no woman is to blame for being abused. “Even if I was naked, I was in bed with my husband. No one has the right to touch any woman if she doesn’t let me,” he reinforced. “Enough of the woman being silent and getting sick inside hiding out of fear”.

Through a statement, the band Mastruz com Leite spoke about Larissa’s statements. “We, from the band Mastruz com Leite, are in solidarity with our singer Larissa Ferreira, who reported on her social networks having suffered harassment at her house by another member of the band. The company is already taking measures regarding the musician and is providing support for the singer , which is weakened, but welcomed by family and friends. Banda Mastruz com Leite reinforces that it rejects any and all forms of abuse against women, whether physical, psychological or sexual. We continue to provide assistance and support for Larissa,” he said in a statement to Who Magazine.

Violence against women – what is it and how to report it?

Domestic and family violence is one of the forms of human rights violations throughout the world. In Brazil, Law 11,340, known as Lei Maria da Penha, characterizes and includes five types of violence against women in the law: physical, psychological, moral, sexual and patrimonial.

Understand the violence:

Physical violence: beatings, torture, injuries with sharp or piercing objects or throwing objects, shaking or squeezing the arms.

Psychological: threats, humiliation, isolation (ban on studying or talking to friends).

Sexual: forcing a woman to perform sexual acts, forcing marriage, pregnancy or prostitution, rape.

Assets: stop paying child support, control the money, embezzlement.

Moral: lying criticisms, exposing the intimate life, demeaning the woman through cursing about her nature, devaluing the victim for her way of dressing.

Law 13,104/15 framed the Feminicide Law – the murder of women just because she is a woman. Femicide is often the sad end of a cycle of violence suffered by a woman – that is why violence must be reported as soon as it occurs. The law considers that there are reasons of female status when the crime involves domestic and family violence or contempt or discrimination against female status.

READ MORE | See how to report domestic violence during the pandemic

Here’s how to get help:

Women’s Call Center – Connect 180

Fortaleza Women’s Defense Police (DDM-FOR)

Rua Teles de Souza, s/n – Couto Fernandes

Contacts: (85) 3108 2950 / 3108 2952

Police Station for the Defense of Women of Caucaia (DDM-C)

Rua Porcina Leite, 113 – Parque Soledade

Contact: (85) 3101 7926

Maracanaú Police Station for the Defense of Women (DDM-M)

Rua Padre José Holanda do Vale, 1961 (Altos) – Piratininga

Contact: 3371 7835

Police Department for the Defense of Women of Pacatuba (DDM-PAC)

Rua Marginal Nordeste, 836 – Jereissati III

Contacts: 3384 5820 / 3384 4203

Police Station for the Defense of Women of Crato (DDM-CR)

Rua Coronel Secundo, 216 – Pepper

Contact: (88) 3102 1250

Police Station for the Defense of Women of Icó (DDM-ICÓ)

Rua Padre José Alves de Macêdo, 963 – Allotment José Barreto

Contact: (88) 3561 5551

Police Station for the Defense of Women of Iguatu (DDM-I)

Rua Monsenhor Coelho, s/n – Center

Contact: (88) 3581 9454

Juazeiro do Norte Police Station for the Defense of Women (DDM-JN)

Rua Joaquim Mansinho, s/n – Santa Teresa

Contact: (88) 3102 1102

Sobral Police Station for the Defense of Women (DDM-S)

Av. Lúcia Sabóia, 358 – Center

Contact: (88) 3677 4282

Police Office for the Defense of Women of Quixadá (DDM-Q)

Rua Jesus Maria José, 2255 – Jardim dos Monoliths

Contact: (88) 3412 8082

Brazilian Women’s House

The Casa da Mulher Brasileira is a reference in Ceará in social, psychological, legal and economic support and assistance to women in situations of violence. Managed by the State, the equipment welcomes and offers new perspectives to women in situations of violence through humanized support, with a focus on professional training and female empowerment.

Telephones for information and complaints:

Reception: (85) 3108 2992 / 3108 2931 – 24-hour on-call

Police Department for the Defense of Women: (85) 3108 2950 – 24h on duty, seven days a week

State Center for Reference and Support to Women: (85) 3108 2966 – Monday to Thursday, 8 am to 5 pm

Public defense: (85) 3108 2986 – Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm

Public ministry: (85) 3108 2940 / 3108 2941, Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm

Court: (85) 3108 2971 – Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm

