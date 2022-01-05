Vocalist from Mastruz com Leite says he was harassed by the band’s musician | Column Fabia Oliveira

Larissa Ferreira, one of the vocalists of the forró band Mastruz com Leite, denounced on her Instagram, this Tuesday (4), the harassment she suffered inside her own home. According to her, the harasser is one of the band’s musicians, whose identity was not disclosed, who she and her husband received to sleep at the couple’s house.

The abuser in question, also according to Larissa, would be her husband’s friend and, because of that, she had his full trust, which made room for him to take advantage of the situation and pass his hand on her, while she slept with your partner.

“I play games with everyone, but with this person I had never taken it off. And even if I had taken it off, he had no right to be a coward and catch me sleeping,” said the singer, indignant.

Larissa also said that the episode triggered a strong anxiety crisis in her. “I’m standing up for my daughter and my work. Anyone who has an anxiety crisis knows how difficult this is. This was a trigger that made my anxiety worse,” he says.

“I was silent and wondering if I was going to say this to Jean (husband) or not. If he was going to understand me, if he was going to take satisfaction. I had a big anxiety attack, I was vomiting all week. The day of the trip with the band arrived and I wasn’t having the courage (to tell). Until I opened up with Mara, and she even considered me not telling him (husband), afraid he’d do something stupid. But that was consuming me inside, because I wasn’t going to be able to stay in the same environment as this man”, he said.