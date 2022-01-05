Vocalist of Mastruz com Leite accuses musician of abuse: “Touched me”

The singer and vocalist of Ceara band Mastruz com Leite, Larissa Ferreira, revealed that she was sexually abused while sleeping. The author would be one of the members of the band itself. Without revealing the name of the alleged criminal, extremely emotional, the young woman made a sequence of videos on Instagram to report what happened.

Larissa tells that she was lying in her bedroom, next to her husband, when the boy, who was spending the night at the couple’s house, came over and cuddled. The man would have been invited to rest at their house, as they had been drinking during the night.

“I felt a person touching me, touching my body, kissing my face, smelling me (…). Kissing my face, and with my hand, the person was holding my hand in her private parts. This man did this to me. And me lying on my bed, in my room and my husband beside me. The person abused me”, said Larissa in the publication.

See an excerpt from the young woman’s report:

To get rid of the harassment, the singer said she moved in bed and pushed the alleged abuser away from her. The young woman also said in the video that she was afraid her husband would wake up, because she knew that if he caught the situation, he could have killed him right there.

“I kept my eyes closed, I didn’t make an alarm, I just jolted him away and he walked away. I knew that if I made an alarm, Jean would kill that man in the house”, he said.

anxiety attacks

With the trauma of violence suffered inside her own home, Larissa took about a week to tell her husband what the couple’s colleague had done. During this period, she had several attacks of anxiety and started to take medicine to calm down.

“After this man left the room, I didn’t know what to do. Whether or not I told my husband. I got an anxiety attack. I wouldn’t be okay being in the same room as this man. It was a week living with this man in the band. But I needed to tell my husband. On the day of traveling to the next show I decided to talk to my partner”, he said.

According to Larissa, no one distrusted the boy. “He was a calm, quiet person, but the guy was able to do that. I’ve already made all the arrangements, talked to the band’s manager. I was harassed inside my house, next to my husband. Nobody has the right to touch a woman if she doesn’t let her, if she doesn’t want to,” he said.

In an official statement, the band repudiated what had happened and said that it is taking the appropriate measures regarding the man’s attitude.

Read the full note:

“We from Banda Mastruz com Leite are in solidarity with our singer Larissa Ferreira, who reported on her social networks having been harassed at her house by another member of the band. The company is already taking measures regarding the musician and is providing support to the singer, who is fragile, but welcomed by family and friends. Banda Mastruz com Leite reinforces that it rejects any and all forms of abuse against women, whether physical, psychological or sexual. We continue to provide assistance and support to Larissa”