Vocalist of Mastruz Com Leite says she was harassed by a bandmate; see video





Larissa Ferreira, lead singer of the band Mastruz com Leite, denounced that she was abused by a fellow member of the group. In stories, from Instagram, the singer said that the act happened while she and her husband were sleeping in an alcoholic coma.

“It was Jean who put that person in the band at the time, and that person joined us that night. I’m not used to drinking. I was in an alcoholic coma, and Jean [seu marido] also. We went to sleep at one in the morning. This man stayed in our room. It starts wrong there. He stayed in my daughter’s hammock. It was supposed to have consistency, since there are two more rooms here,” said Larissa.

“I had a big attack of anxiety. I spent the whole week vomiting. I didn’t have the courage, until I opened up. The first person I spoke to was Mara [colega de banda]. She even considered me not telling Jean, afraid he’d do a big shit, but it was eating me up inside. I wasn’t going to be able to stay in the same room as this man. I’m in time to die of anxiety these days. Rebeca totally supported me, but it was half an hour before we traveled and she said that she couldn’t do anything at the time, but that she would solve it. I traveled these three days when Renara [outra vocalista] was not present. Hold on, stay on a prescription drug. The measures have already been taken. Rebekah said it wasn’t my fault. No woman is to blame for being abused. I was dressed, and even if I was naked, no one has the right to touch a woman if she doesn’t let me. But it was very cowardly, I was sleeping”, she pointed out in the report. Watch the video below:

The band Mastruz Com Leite sent a press release and expressed solidarity with the vocalist. Read below: