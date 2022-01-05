Want to avoid embarrassment on WhatsApp? Discover the new functions

THE Whatsapp wants to ensure that its users send messages more securely and avoid spreading false information. For this, it is creating new features which should help a lot in this regard and even prevent you from feeling ashamed after regretting a message sent.

Read more: Clean your WhatsApp and start 2022 with your mobile phone

The first novelty, still in the testing phase, is the possibility of listening to the voice message before sending it. If you notice something is wrong, just delete the audio and record again. Meta, the company that owns the application, said that the feature will soon reach account owners.

Another long-awaited feature is the new settings for temp messages. With them, you can send content with a validity period of 24 hours, seven days or 90 days (about three months). After the deadline, the message is permanently deleted.

In addition to being a great outlet for those who regret the conversation, the feature helps free up space in the device’s storage. After all, as Mark Zuckerberg stated in a recent post, “not all messages need to last forever.”

Hide status on WhatsApp

The messenger also prepares a function to allow the status to be hidden from people selected by the user. The information is from the specialized portal WABetaInfo, which stated that there is still no release date for the novelty.

“We are excited to release this update that improves the privacy and security of our users, making it harder for people you don’t know or have not talked to to see your last connection or WhatsApp status. It won’t change anything between you and your friends, family or companies you know and are already in touch with,” said a company spokesperson.