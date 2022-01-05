Warren Buffett Earns More Than $120 Billion from Apple Rise – Money Times

the brand of apple (AAPL) of $3 trillion in market value, hit this week, makes the company one of the best bets in the mega-investor’s career Warren Buffett.

Berkshire Hathaway, a holding chaired by the billionaire, began buying shares in the tech giant in 2016 and, two years later, had accumulated a 5% stake in the iPhone maker.

The stake acquired cost US$36 billion. Today, the slice is worth $160 billion, in addition to yielding dividends for Buffett’s company of an average of $775 million annually, CNBC said.

Berkshire’s stake in Apple represents more than 40% of its stock portfolio, according to a survey by InsiderScore.com. The conglomerate is one of the company’s largest shareholders.

Buffett went so far as to say that he didn’t think of investing in Apple as a share purchase, but as a “third biggest deal”, alongside insurance and railroads.

Berkshire pocketed $11 billion in company shares in 2020, but because of share buyback programs, the conglomerate’s overall stake in the company big tech increased to 5.4%, according to the company’s report.

The investment in Apple was crucial for the conglomerate to face the covid-19 crisis in 2020, when other pillars of its businesses, including insurance and energy, registered sharp declines.