What is aquamation, ‘cremation’ with water

4 January 2022, 15:39 -03 Updated 15 minutes ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Flowers in the coffin of Archbishop Desmond Tutu during the state funeral, which took place in Cape Town on January 1st.

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu (1931-2021), hero of the struggle against apartheid and 1984 Nobel Peace Prize winner, who died on December 26, requested that his body be subjected to aquamation.

It was “what he aspired to as an environmental activist,” said his friend, the Reverend Michael Weeder.

This is because this procedure is advocated by its promoters as a “greener” alternative to cremation.

The technique reduces the bodies to ash, as happens during a cremation, but without the need for combustion.

According to the British company Resomation, an “independent environmental analysis” showed that the use of water cremation instead of flames “reduced a funeral’s greenhouse gas emissions by about 35%”.

In turn, the company Bio-Response, which specializes in the process in the United States, indicates that this technology reduces energy use by “90% compared to cremation with flames”.

The scientific name of the process is alkaline hydrolysis, which involves weighing the body and heating it to 150°C in a mixture of potassium hydroxide and water for 90 minutes.

This causes the body tissue to dissolve, leaving only the bones, which are then rinsed at 120°C, dried and pulverized in a machine called a cremulator.

After completing all these steps, the remains can be buried or scattered according to the wishes of the deceased, just as they would in an ordinary cremation.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Technique simulates alkaline hydrolysis process that occurs naturally when the body decomposes

Some countries

The technique simulates the alkaline hydrolysis process that occurs naturally when a body decomposes, but in this case the decomposition that occurs over a period of up to 20 years occurs in a matter of a few hours.

Aquamation has been around for several years, but only in a few countries.

In 2014, Philip Olson, a specialist in technological ethics at Virginia Tech University, in the United States, wrote an article in the specialized magazine Science, Technology, & Human Values ​​talking about the advantages of using the technique.

“Advocates focus on the environmental benefits of alkaline hydrolysis in cremation and burial, aligning the technology with the ‘green burial’ movement.”

In the United States, Olson added, the procedure was first used in the 1990s by researchers at Albany Medical College who were looking for “an efficient and inexpensive way to dispose of experimental animal remains that contained low-level radioisotopes.”

In 2014, the procedure was legal in eight US states and, according to the researcher, there were sectors that were strongly opposed to this technology.