What is aquamation, ‘cremation’ with water

Flowers in the coffin of Archbishop Desmond Tutu during the state funeral, which took place in Cape Town on January 1st.

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu (1931-2021), hero of the struggle against apartheid and 1984 Nobel Peace Prize winner, who died on December 26, requested that his body be subjected to aquamation.

It was “what he aspired to as an environmental activist,” said his friend, the Reverend Michael Weeder.

This is because this procedure is advocated by its promoters as a “greener” alternative to cremation.

The technique reduces the bodies to ash, as happens during a cremation, but without the need for combustion.

