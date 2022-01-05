What Really Speeds Up Metabolism And Why It Doesn’t Make You Slimming – 01/04/2022

It is very common for people who are in the process of weight loss to look for alternatives to speed up the metabolism and make the body burn more calories.

Before you know what works and what doesn’t, you need to understand what metabolism is. It is defined as the sum of chemical reactions related to tissue construction and repair (muscle, skin, hair, etc.), body temperature regulation, energy production and maintenance of vital functions (breathing, blood circulation, etc.).

To carry out all these processes and keep functioning, our bodies use fuel (calories) — the so-called basal metabolic rate, or the amount of energy the body uses, at rest, to carry out its basic functions. This is where many people think that adopting strategies to “boost the metabolism” and make the body burn more calories can help with weight loss. But it’s not that simple.

First, because many of the tactics end up promoting a very small increase in energy expenditure (about 20 to 100 calories per day), unable to generate significant fat burning. And second, because our bodies are programmed to “save energy”. So, even if a person uses a tactic to increase their caloric expenditure at rest, the body tends to adapt and look for ways to save energy.

Therefore, thinking about healthy weight loss, the most important thing is a healthy diet (rich in natural foods) and regular exercise. No metabolism-boosting strategy is going to be able to work alone and compensate for an excessive caloric intake or a poor diet. With that in mind, understand what works and what doesn’t to increase your metabolism.

CONTROL STRESS

It works The hormone cortisol is released in response to stress and anxiety, as is adrenaline. Its action causes a reduction in caloric expenditure and an increase in fat storage, in addition to decreasing attention when eating. In this way, the organism understands that it is subject to a dangerous situation, leaving digestion in the background.

Therefore, controlling stress and seeking activities that enhance a calmer routine is not only a form of self-care, but also a way of contributing to the functioning of the metabolism.

The more muscle, the more calories our body burns Image: Getty Images

PRACTICE EXERCISE REGULARLY

It works Physical activities are directly linked to increased basal metabolic rate. Both strength exercises (weight training, functional training) and aerobic exercises (running, biking) make the body burn more calories, even during rest periods. That’s because the body expends energy to repair the damage that muscles suffer during physical activity.

Physical activity also promotes the gain of muscle mass, tissue that our body uses more energy to maintain than fat, for example. But here we return to highlight what we have already explained: this increase in metabolic rate is small and by itself does not have an effect on weight loss. One study, for example, showed that 1 kg of muscle mass at rest burns an average of 13 calories a day. In other words, the energy increase from gaining 1 kg of muscle — which is not easy and some people take months to achieve — is not equivalent to the calories ingested by eating a candy.

Obviously, we cannot think in isolation. To gain muscle you need to exercise, have a good diet, sleep properly, reduce stress. This sum will be beneficial for metabolism and weight loss.

HAVE A LIGHT SNACK BEFORE SLEEPING

It depends This is a strategy that divided the opinion of experts heard by Live well. The theory is that consuming certain foods will favor tissue rebuilding and the production of hormones that contribute to an increase in the metabolic rate. However, there is no scientific proof that eating a snack take it before bed has this effect. Furthermore, poor choices can interfere with the hormone production that takes place during sleep and generate a “counter effect”.

On the other hand, the digestion process, by itself, already increases the metabolism (that’s why in this item we use the “depends” instead of the “doesn’t work”). But it’s not worth eating just for that, with no real need, since you’re going to ingest more calories than you burn.

For those who really need to eat something before going to bed, the suggestion is to consume light foods, a source of protein and probiotics (such as yogurt), which help with digestion, balance the intestinal microbiota and have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant action.

Pepper is one of the foods capable of speeding up metabolism Image: iStock

CONSUME THERMOGENICS

It works Pepper, coffee (because of the caffeine), ginger, cinnamon, and thermogenic supplements actually have the ability to increase our resting energy expenditure. And in foods that do this, there are other benefits as well.

The adrenergic action of pepper, in addition to promoting caloric burning, reduces appetite. Ginger and cinnamon, on the other hand, have anti-inflammatory properties, which help give energy, muscle recovery and speed up metabolism. And coffee has antioxidant substances.

However, keep in mind that the effect of these substances is very small and they will not make you lose weight without good eating habits and regular training. A study published in International Journal of Obesity shows that the consumption of thermogenics can increase daily energy expenditure by up to 5%. That is, a person who burns 2000 calories a day will burn only 100 calories more when using these substances.

EAT EVERY THREE HOURS

It depends There are more and more professionals who defend that meals should respect the signs of satiety, that is, we should eat when we feel hungry and not force ourselves to eat every “X” hours.

In that case, what you eat and how much you eat at those meals would be more important to your metabolism. On the other hand, a state of prolonged fasting or caloric restriction reduces the levels of thyroid hormones, which are essential for keeping the metabolism working properly.

The ideal is to turn to a professional who will develop the meal plan that suits your needs.

INCREASE PROTEIN INTAKE

It works Our bodies burn calories to digest what we eat—the increase in caloric expenditure generated by nutrients is called the Thermic Effect of Food (ETA). And protein is the macronutrient that has the greatest thermogenic effect on the body. About 25% to 30% of the nutrient’s calories are expended in the digestion process itself, while the thermic effect of carbohydrates is 6% to 8% and that of fat, 2% to 3%.

Protein is also an essential nutrient for the construction of muscle fibers and hormones such as GH (growth hormone), which actively participates in anabolic (tissue building) and lipolytic (fat burning) processes.

Image: iStock

DRINK WATER

It depends Water plays a fundamental role in the body’s physiological and biochemical processes. Therefore, when consumption is done in the proper amount, the body works better too. A study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Meabolism states that, when drinking 500 ml of water at once, the metabolism works faster, increasing energy expenditure by 24% over the next 60 minutes.

Even so, there is no consensus among experts that just drinking water makes your metabolism speed up. And if we do a rough math based on that study, we’ll see that the effect is (again) small. We can say that a person who burns 2000 calories per day burns, on average, just under 84 calories per hour. In other words, drinking 500 ml of water at once will represent an increase in metabolism of 20 calories.

Does metabolism decrease with age?

For a long time, people believed that the metabolic rate started to suffer a big reduction around the age of 30 — when for many it seems that it becomes harder to lose weight — or easier to put on weight. However, a study published by the journal Science, last year, it showed that this is not the case and our metabolism tends to remain stable between 20 and 60 years.

According to the survey, carried out in 29 countries, with 6,400 people from 8 days of age to 95 years, metabolism is accelerated in newborns, with rates that represent twice the average value of adults. However, after the first year of age, the metabolism decreases until reaching a point, between the ages of 20 and 60, that it remains stable, regardless of gender.

So, from the age of 60 onwards, the reduction is gradual and represents the lowest levels in the last years of life. That is, metabolism peaks much earlier in life and slows down much later than previously thought.

Sources: Guilherme Renke (@endocrinorenke), researcher, endocrinologist and sports doctor, director of SBEMO (Brazilian Society for Obesity Medicine); Luna Azevedo (@lunanutri) is a nutritionist graduated from Unirio (Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro, with specialization in orthomolecular nutrition and phytotherapy; Rafael Soares, graduated in medicine from UFSCPA (Federal University of Health Sciences of Porto Alegre), with specialization in nutrology and dermatology.