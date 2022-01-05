What the Netflix Movie End Really Means

Considered one of Netflix’s big bets for awards season, Lost Daughter is anchored by powerful performances by Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson. The film is based on a best-seller by writer Elena Ferrante, and it didn’t take long to win over the specialized critics. As The Lost Daughter ends with an ending open to interpretation, many viewers were confused. The Decider website explained everything that happens; see below.

The Lost Daughter represents Maggie Gyllenhaal’s first work as a director. The actress and filmmaker was highly praised for her command of the film and her interesting narrative and aesthetic decisions.

“A woman’s peaceful vacation by the sea changes course when her obsession with a young mother staying nearby brings back old memories,” says the official synopsis of the feature, released by Netflix.

In the film, Olivia Colman plays the protagonist Leda, a middle-aged woman who is forced to confront her past when going through dramatic moments on a vacation trip.

The Lost Daughter Explained Ending on Netflix

In the final stretch of Lost Daughter, Leda and Nina – Dakota Johnson’s character – share a touching moment in which Leda gives Nina a hatpin.

The protagonist confesses to Nina why she doesn’t want to talk about raising her daughters: she had abandoned the family for three years when the daughters were still young, overwhelmed by family pressures.

Nowadays, Leda tries to dry the doll she stole. Will asks the protagonist to borrow the apartment to have sex with Nina. Leda asks to talk to Nina, and when Dakota Johnson’s character arrives at the apartment, Olivia Colman gives her the keys and also returns the doll.

She confesses that she stole the doll, but says she was “just kidding”. Nina doesn’t accept the excuse, and leaves the apartment in a rage.

When Leda insists that Nina get the keys, the character turns and stabs the protagonist with the hat clip, which had been given by Leda herself.

That night, Leda packs her bags and decides to head far away from the resort. The character feels bad and ends up involved in an accident. She gets out of the car in a daze and passes out on the beach – that is, resuming the opening scene of The Lost Daughter.

The next morning, Leda wakes up by the sea. Sitting on the beach, the protagonist calls Bianca, who reveals that she has been trying to get in touch with her mother for days, fearing she was dead.

At that moment, Leda says that everything is fine and discovers an orange in her hands. Lost Daughter ends with the protagonist talking to her daughters while she peels the orange “like a snake”, in the same way she used to do in the girls’ childhood.

Leda dies in The Lost Daughter?

It’s hard to say whether Leda actually dies at the end of The Lost Daughter, as the film’s ending is quite different from the conclusion of Elena Ferrante’s book.

In the book, Leda wakes up in a hospital after the accident, and in a phone call to her daughters, she says that “she’s dead, but she’s fine.”

In the Netflix movie, Leda tells her daughters that she is alive. But mysteriously, he appears holding an orange in perfect condition, without questioning where it came from.

It’s a small detail, but one that seems to offer a supernatural look at the film – which could indicate that Leda died on the beach due to Nina’s coup.

“The Lost Daughter ending is open to interpretation. Perhaps you believe that Leda died on that beach. Personally, I think she survived, and that the near-death experience finally woke her up. Perhaps the orange is a sign of a higher power. Or maybe not”, states the analysis of the Decider website.

The Lost Daughter, with Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson, is available on Netflix.