WhatsApp with print notices directly in the app? check out

An assumption emerged in social media that the Whatsapp would be studying the implementation of a third seen in the read confirmation of messages. The new blue sign would serve to reveal when a user took a screenshot of the conversation.

However, the rumor is false. According to the company, there is no intention of inserting a new visa upon receipt and confirmation of reading messages on the platform. The blue ticks are just to confirm that the contact has seen a message you sent.

According to rumors, the messenger’s goal would be to ensure more transparency for users and protect information shared in groups. The new tool would serve to identify who took the screenshot and released the content of the private chat.

Today, when the user disables read receipt, it is not possible to know whether or not he has read a message. In this case, even if the supposed function were released (already disproved), its real meaning would be neglected when the contact disables the confirmation.

However, other changes will be made to the messenger, all to improve the user experience. Recently, the Whatsapp included the ability to listen to the audio before sending it and temporary messages that self-destruct after hours or days.

WhatsApp creates global New Year campaign

THE Whatsapp has just launched a global New Year campaign. According to the messaging platform, many users use the tool to share their votes for the new year.

The campaign’s catchphrase is: “It’s not New Year until you get the message you’ve been waiting for.”

The messenger also pointed out that on New Year’s Eve 2020, the platform achieved movement records, with more than 100 billion messages sent between users. The brand was the biggest in more than 10 years of the app’s history.

It is noteworthy that in the same period the platform registered more than 1.4 billion video and voice calls. In this context, the platform celebrates the busiest day of the Whatsapp.

The campaign content shows some teasers from places in different countries, such as a church in Nigeria, the beaches of Brazil, among other locations.

The clip was created with BBDO, and will be shown through social networks, videos, broadcasts and in cinemas in five countries, including Brazil, India, United Kingdom, Germany and the United States.