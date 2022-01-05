Whindersson Nunes organizes auction with famous looks

Whindersson Nunes remains committed to helping victims of the rains in Bahia. This time, the comedian, who had already announced an auction with his belongings to raise money for the benefit of the region’s indigenous people, expanded the action with looks donated by famous women.

On twitter, YouTuber commented on the auction and mentioned which famous people donated their pieces: “Gkay donated Farofa’s look; Sabrina Sato, a fantasy; Juliette donated the BBB final look; Joelma donated a look. Now, it’s on the air and anyone can bid, and I’m advertising it because I need people to know about the auction. It’s not to show up”, he highlighted.

In sequence, Whindersson explained about the importance of each donated item: “’Okay, but what do I do with a Juliette dress?’ What has no value to you, sometimes carries a lot of value and inspiration to others. One example, I think music has given me 50% of my career. The guitar I’m going to auction cost 300 reais at the time, but it was a companion in my musical life in such a profound way that it gave me, in my mind, 50% of everything I have. So it’s priceless to me. They already put R$ 34,000 in it and I didn’t sell it. There’s a lot of feeling there, the value is the balance between the rational and the emotional”, he said.

In view of the mobilization, Maisa also manifested and decided to donate the dress she wore at her 19th birthday party. “If you want I can donate the dress I wore on my 19th birthday, it’s cute. Call me on WhatsApp please, you never see a message”, asked the actress. “What the fuck*, and it’s still expensive. Thanks, sister”, thanked Whindersson.

