Whindersson Nunes shows he has a heavy hand in boxing and Popó’s poked back: “I’ll catch you” | pi

Whindersson Nunes and Popó have a boxing match scheduled for January 29, still waiting at the venue, probably in the United States. While the fight between comedian and four-time world champion does not take place, a video published by the comedian showed that he is not kidding. The artist shared an excerpt of his heavy training and proved to have a heavy hand. See the video above.
Whindersson Nunes — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
- Singer João Gomes sends a message to Whindersson: “This ‘caba’ said he would beat you”
The sequence of blows in training was accompanied by a provocation to Popó. The post also brings Whindersson’s humor, reproducing how the dialogue between the competitors’ mothers would be.
“I’ll get you, Popo,” Whindersson projected.
Whindersson Nunes — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Popó in the confirmation of the boxing match had also already provoked.
– Did you take courage, Whindersson? Now I get you! Boxing Glove, Confirmed 2022 Starts Hot! January 29 is coming! And I never climbed on top of the ring to play! This will not be the first time – commented Popó.
WILL HAVE: Whindersson Nunes confirms fight with Popó in January
WHINDERSSON x POPÓ: boxing match announcement brings mockery
Whindersson Nunes does heavy boxing training while passing through Piauí; Look
Whindersson has been training for the confrontation with Popó. In a brief visit to Piauí, the comedian had a session with MMA fighter Luis Felipe Buda.
In December, the artist from Piauí announced a break from concerts after nearly 10 years of career. The decision, according to him, was to give “a new future, many ideas and come back 10 times stronger”.
- To face Popó, Whindersson Nunes does heavy boxing training at PI: “Dying to live later”
- Fan asks Whindersson to help Vasco sign Philippe Coutinho: “I won’t spend anything on the team”
Three years ago, Whindersson explained how boxing helped him through depression. His first contact with the modality was in 2018, while shooting a movie.