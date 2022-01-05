Who is exempt from IPVA in 2022?

As a result of the soaring price of vehicles, the Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) naturally increases, given that this is the main factor in addition to the rate to determine the value of the tax.

Given this scenario, many drivers are concerned about the value of IPVA in 2022. Despite this, each year, new vehicles are exempt from paying the tax, which will depend on the rules stipulated by each state.

Before discussing the exemption conditions of each location, it is worth emphasizing that there are profiles of people who naturally may not pay the tax, which is the case of:

Taxi drivers and motorcycle taxi drivers;

Drivers of agricultural machinery, trains and school buses;

PCD (Person with a disability) or people with chronic illnesses.

Exempt vehicles in each state

As briefly introduced, the right to exemption will vary depending on the location in which the driver resides. In this sense, there are states that guarantee the referred benefit to vehicles with 10 years of manufacture, while in others, the owner only fails to pay the tax after 20 years of manufacture of the automobile.

That said, check out the rules adopted by each Brazilian state in the table below:

exemption rule Brazilian states that adopt the rule Vehicles with 10 years of manufacture or more Acre and Rio Grande do Norte Vehicles with 15 years of manufacture or more Amapá, Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pará, Paraíba, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Sergipe and Tocantins. Vehicles with 20 years of manufacture or more Alagoas, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo. Vehicles manufactured until 1985 Santa Catarina

Important! It is noteworthy that the states of Minas Gerais and Roraima are not included in the table above. It turns out that these two cases need to be highlighted, as the adopted rules differ from the standard, as they do not guarantee exemption due to the age of the vehicle. Check out: