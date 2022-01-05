Who is the Brazilian queen of Sweden, who is with covid-19

Abhishek Pratap 17 seconds ago News Comments Off on Who is the Brazilian queen of Sweden, who is with covid-19 0 Views

Queen Silvia and the King of Sweden, Carl 16 Gustav, with daughter Victoria behind

Credit, Reuters

Photo caption,

Queen Silvia and the King of Sweden, Carl 16 Gustav, with daughter Victoria behind; royal couple tested positive for covid

The king of Sweden, Carl 16 Gustav, and his wife, Queen Silvia, of Brazilian origin, tested positive for covid-19, according to an announcement made this Tuesday (4/1) by Swedish royalty.

Sweden is experiencing a high in infections, attributed to the omicron variant, and set a record of new daily cases – 11,500 – on December 30, according to Reuters.

“The king and queen, both fully vaccinated with three doses, have mild symptoms and are feeling well under the circumstances,” the royal palace said in a statement.

They are, respectively, 75 and 78 years old.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Study reveals that mummy was pregnant; see images of the 2,000-year-old fetus

Experts believed that a 2,000-year-old mummy preserved in the National Museum in Warsaw was an …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved