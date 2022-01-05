WHO warns that Ômicron variant is not just a “common cold”

The incident manager of the World Health Organization (WHO), Abdi Mahamudi, warned, on Tuesday (4/1), that the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus is not just a common cold. The epidemiologist pointed out that the symptoms caused by the mutation are milder. However, they still require attention due to their high transmission capacity.

“Wherever Ômicron arrives, it is a matter of weeks for it to become dominant”, stressed the scientist. He cited the example of Denmark, a region where the variant caused a rise in the number of cases in just two days.

3 Cards_Photo_Gallery (1) First detected in South Africa, the Ômicron variant has been classified by WHO as of concernAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) This is because the change has about 50 mutations, more than the other variants identified so far.Getty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) According to the WHO, Ômicron is more resistant to vaccines available in the world against other variants and spreads fasterPeter Dazeley/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) Body pain, headache, fatigue, night sweats, a sore throat and elevated heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in infected people.Uwe Krejci/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) Regarding the virulence of Ômicron, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for examplepixabay omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant The emergence of the variant is also unknown for scientists. Therefore, researchers consider three theories for the development of the virusGetty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) The first is that the variant began development in the mid-2020s, in an undertested population, and has only now accumulated enough mutations to become more transmissible.Getty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) The second is that Ômicron emergence may be linked to untreated HIV. The third, and less likely, is that the coronavirus would have infected an animal, if it developed in it and returned to infect a humanAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) Anyway, genetic sequencing shows that Ômicron did not develop from any of the more common variants, as the new strain does not have mutations similar to Alpha, Beta, Gamma or DeltaAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) Afraid of a new wave, countries have tightened restrictions to contain the advance of the new variant ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) According to a WHO document, Ômicron is in circulation in 110 countries. In South Africa, it is spreading faster than the Delta variant, whose circulation in the country is low ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) Even in countries where the number of people vaccinated is high, such as the United Kingdom, the new mutation is rapidly gaining groundWalrus Images/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) In Brazil, 32 cases were registered, according to a balance released at the end of December by the Ministry of HealthWalrus Images/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) Because of the variant’s ability to spread, the WHO advises that people get vaccinated with all the necessary doses, correctly use protective masks and keep their hands cleanAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) The entity also emphasizes the importance of avoiding agglomerations and recommends that well-ventilated environments be preferredJuFagundes/ Getty Images 0

According to Mahamudi, studies show that the mutation causes milder symptoms by affecting the upper body, such as the throat. “Unlike the others [variantes], which can cause severe pneumonia,” he said.

“What we are seeing now is the dissociation between cases and deaths. It may be good news, but we really need more studies”, concluded the epidemiologist.

Ômicron in the world

US companies and public agencies are being drastically impacted by the dizzying growth of Covid-19 cases in the country. The new wave of records is driven by the most transferable variant, Ômicron. On average, the country has registered three positive cases per second.

With the period of year-end festivities, confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Brazil turned the alert even more. In one week, the number of infections caused by the disease practically doubled in the country: on December 27, the moving average of infections was 4,346; on Monday (3/1), the indicator registered 8.4 thousand — an increase of 93.9%. The data are from the most recent balance released by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

One of the reasons for the increase can be attributed to the precautionary attempt taken by those who would gather with family and friends during the holiday season. Furthermore, the advancement of the Ômicron variant is a determining factor.

In the city of Rio de Janeiro, for example, the number of suspected cases of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 rose to 182, right after New Year’s Eve with fireworks. The previous number released by the state government showed 158 contaminations under investigation.

The study, based on 30,483 tests for Covid-19 carried out in laboratories of the Dasa and DB Molecular networks, found that the new mutation is already circulating in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Bahia, Goiás, Santa Catarina and Tocantins.