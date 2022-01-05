why Manchester United cares about new coach

Ralf Rangnick has three wins, two draws and one loss since taking charge of the Red Devils in November

There are two ways a coach can impress players when entering a new locker room for the first time, but Ralph Rangnick is failing on both fronts in facing challenges as interim coach of the Manchester United.

Rangnick either has to come in as a recognized winner, someone with a reputation that goes before him, or he has to stand out in practice and with his tactical intelligence. Six games under Rangnick’s responsibility were few signs of the so-called “new coach improvement”.

Three wins, two draws and, more recently, one 1-0 loss to Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday the statistics are unimpressive, but there was also a disturbing inability to motivate a group of highly talented players to become a functional team.

Also, in the sincere comments of the defender Luke Shaw, who spoke of the lack of unity within the squad before adding, “maybe the coach can bring some more ideas of what he wants on the field.” Of course Rangnick is already under pressure to improve their performance as much as to improve the players’ performance.

Athletes, of course, will bear the brunt of the criticism, and United have been underperforming for so long that it is inevitable that they will continue to be questioned. But players need to be inspired and motivated, so all eyes are now on Rangnick’s reaction.

Football players, no matter what level they play at, don’t take long to decide on a new boss. A former player, winner of several titles, told the ESPN that the first 15 seconds of a new coach’s introduction are enough for most players to decide if he is the right person or “just another salesperson who talks about a better style than he practices”.

Fifteen seconds might be a stretch, but the vast majority of football players want their coach to make them evolve, keep them focused and, most important of all, make them win, so any doubts about their boss’ qualifications they can only compromise expectations of success.

If a coach doesn’t have a winning resume, he has to make a difference with his tactical approach, which allows him to quickly improve the team and improve individual players. But after just six weeks in charge of United, Rangnick is struggling to win over skeptics with its reputation.

A source close to a key member of the United starting lineup told the ESPN that the player “had to Google Rangnick” when his hiring was confirmed at the end of November. This is not necessarily a player’s complaint because, although many fans or bloggers may know Rangnick’s career in more detail, most athletes are only focused on the day-to-day training and game and not willing to study the changes and moves in the sport beyond its own sphere.

If United had hired Antonio Conte, Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino or Brendan Rodgers – all of them were mentioned by United’s board at the time of departure from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – none of the players would have had to Google the new coach.

After researching Rangnick’s past, United’s players soon found a coach who did well with teams and mid-level players in Germany with clubs like Schalke 04, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, but he didn’t coach a top club and didn’t win a big trophy. On that basis, Rangnick had to impress quickly with his tactical sense, but after six games at the helm – one game postponed because of a COVID-19 spurt at United – he has been anything but convincing.

Tactically, United have tried to press high on the field in some games and notably failed to do so in others. Against Newcastle and Wolves, they started with a 4-2-2-2 formation, which led to two unfortunate first-half performances before half-time changes were made. Against Wolves on Monday, United lost in midfield before moving from 4-2-2-2 to 3-5-2, which only delayed Bruno Lage’s team from sealing the victory with one goal. of João Moutinho at the end of the match.

When a coach’s tactical scheme doesn’t work, it leads to insecurity and confusion among players. The coach should bring clarity, but Rangnick has been disappointing in that regard so far.

After Solskjaer was criticized for leaving players poorly trained by a team made up of former players or United officials who had worked with him at Cardiff City and Molde, Rangnick bet on his credibility by hiring two coaches – Chris Armas and Ewan Sharp – whose previous experience was limited to passages through the Major League Soccer with the New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC.

A source told the ESPN that some players have been frustrated by Rangnick’s initial impact on the field and with his signing, but that he also needs time to get past December in order to establish himself in the role.

However, the initial momentum that all new coaches want – and need – is all but gone before it even gets to Rangnick. As of this moment, he is fighting for results and credibility. This is never a good scenario for a coach to work on.