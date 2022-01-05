Will gasoline rise to R$ 10 by the end of 2022?

During 2021, data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) pointed to an increase of 46% for gasoline, 58% for ethanol and 45% for diesel.

Thus, one of the great fears of Brazilians is about how the price of fuel should be throughout 2022. Will fuel continue to weigh heavily on the consumer’s pocket? Would it be possible for gasoline to reach R$ 10? Let’s understand now.

Determining points for price adjustment

There are some key points that make up the formation of fuel prices in the country, and they are the dollar, which will suffer from strong volatility as a result of electoral tension, inflation, as well as the value of a barrel of oil on the international market.

In relation to the dollar, specialists and technicians in the area point out that the currency should continue its quotation above R$ 5.50 throughout the year, with an average estimate of between R$ 5.50 and R$ 5.80.

The projections were made by more than one hundred financial institutions and consultants for the Focus Bulletin of the Central Bank, which point out that the dollar should end the year with a quotation of R$ 5.55.

Furthermore, even with a trade surplus of 60 billion dollars, the national currency suffers from devaluation, which can be impacted by the scenario of political instability.

As for inflation, the expectation is that it will decrease over the course of the year, however, it will suffer under strong pressure. Based on the Focus Bulletin published this week, the country’s inflation forecast for 2022 reaches 5.3%, which may not happen.

As for the price of oil on the international market, if the world economy resumes with the reduction in the intensity of the pandemic, it should stabilize, being less volatile throughout the year, with the offer of more barrels by the Organization of Exporting Countries Oil and Allies (OPEC+).

Thus, the recovery in oil and gas prices should lead to an acceleration of new investments in international oil companies, pointing to a 20% growth in 2022 compared to last year.

Fuel price

Despite the strong pressure because this is an election year, some points such as the reduction in inflation and the opening of investments in the international oil market can contribute to a gradual normalization of fuel prices.

However, with the devaluation of the real against the dollar, which has an upward trend throughout the year, this could be the great villain for prices that should have been on a seesaw, but by the end of 2022 we should have gasoline close to R$ 7 to R$ 8.

Furthermore, it is important to remember that even with new investments for the international oil companies market, the market still needs attention, as we are in a transition demanded by the market recovery, where supply still faces difficulties.