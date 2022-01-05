Winner who won half of the Mega da Virada has not yet withdrawn the prize in Rio de Janeiro – Country

One of the winners of the Virada 2021 Mega has not yet withdrawn its premium of BRL 189,062,363.74, after hitting the six numbers via the single bet. According to Caixa Econômica, the bet made in the São Cristóvão neighborhood, in Cabo Frio, in Rio de Janeiro, had not been withdrawn until Monday (3).

Winners have up to 90 days after the draw to redeem the prize. The other half of the hit of the six millionaire numbers has already started to be withdrawn.

Of the 14 quotas made in Campinas, São Paulo, until this Tuesday (4), four had already withdrawn their parts, of R$ 13,504,454.55. The informations

If winners fail to withdraw their awards after two months, the amount is transferred to the Higher Education Financing Fund (Fies).

Collection

Unlike the pool, the single bet is performed on an individual ticket and the player has only six numbers to dial. The collection numbers were considered positive. The Mega da Virada 2021 recorded 333 million bets and raised R$1.51 billion.

“The value is 28% more than last year, and 70.4% more than in 2018”, points out a statement from Caixa. The corner (five dozen) had 1,712 hits and each one takes the prize of R$ 50,861.33. Another 143,494 bets hit the court (four tens) and won R$ 866.88 each.