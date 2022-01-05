Winners discover prize for calling lottery owner

Worker could not bear the emotion when he saw that one of the winning bets was placed in his establishment (Igor Do Vale/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Lottery owner notifies winners about Mega da Virada prize

Osvaldo Filho discovered that one of the winning bets was placed in his establishment

Lucky group took home half of the BRL 378 million prize

The owner of the “Campeão da Barão” lottery, Osvaldo Stefanelli Filho, could not bear the joy when he learned that the winning bet for Mega da Virada was made at his establishment and called the winners even before they knew they had been the lucky ones.

Osvaldo, who works in Campinas (SP), was watching the draw on television when he noticed that the six dozen corresponded to one of the shots made at his lottery.

“Some of the people who won, we know, because people always play with us, they always make pots here. I saw the joy of the people who won, who didn’t even know they had won even when we went to let them know”, he told the Metrópoles portal.

The group played 14 shares in the lottery on December 14 and won half of the R$ 378 million prize offered in this Mega da Virada. In this way, they took R$189 million, in addition to having hit 30 corners and 150 blocks.

“It’s very exciting, I have 40 years of lottery and now a prize like that. We were very moved. It was wonderful”, commented Osvaldo. “It’s great to be lucky for someone else, it’s better than winning to tell you the truth,” he laughed.

Players opted for a game of 11 tens, which earned BRL 13.8 million for each share. They paid at least R$200, the value of the quotas.

“As it is a game of 11 tens, in addition to hitting the sena, they hit 30 corners and 150 courts. It’s a good game, because the more ten you play, the more prizes you give”, explained Osvaldo.