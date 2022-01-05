With a decree, Bolsonaro relocates BC’s commissioned function levels

President Jair Bolsonaro edited on Monday, 3rd, Decree 10.927/2022 which sets the number of commissioned functions of the Central Bank, as published in the Official Gazette (DOU) on Tuesday, 4.

According to the Central Bank, the decree establishes a relocation of commissioned functions within the agency to strengthen Pix’s activities and the implementation of Open Banking, without changing the values ​​of commissioned positions or the overall cost, informed in the decree at R$4.948 million.

The BC also stated that the measure is not related to the current mobilization of civil servants due to readjustment in the context of the dissatisfaction of federal civil servants with the salary increase foreseen only for police officers this year and had already been discussed since April.

“The Central Bank clarifies that Decree No. 10,927, of 2022, only fixed the quantitative by levels of Commissioned Functions of the Central Bank (FCBC), referred to in Law No. 9,650, of 1998, according to an administrative reorganization that aims to strengthen the activities linked to the evolutionary agenda of the new instant payments arrangement (Pix) and the implementation of Open Banking in Brazil”, he said in a note. “The change did not impact the unit values ​​of the commissioned functions, which were previously defined by Law No. 13.328, of 2016, nor the overall cost, in compliance with the governing legislation”, he added.

The decree informs the number of 1,248 functions commissioned in BC, of ​​which 1,158 are in management and advisory positions and 90 in support, with a global cost of R$ 4.948 million. In the previous decree, from 2012, which was revoked, 1,246 commissioned functions were foreseen, but the BC states that two higher-level commissions were transformed into five commissions of lesser value, without increasing the expense.

In the highest commission, with a unit value of R$ 10,161.87, the current decree foresees two vacancies, against three positions in the previous one. The second highest commission (R$ 8,619.36) also lost a seat, from 47 to 46. There is also one less position in the management or advisory commission with a value of R$ 3,481.92, from 715 to 714. FDT-1/FCA-3 commission, the fourth highest, with a value of R$ 4,398.84, there was an increase of 5 posts, from 285 to 290.