With a show by Juan Martínez, Fortaleza beats Concordia in the premiere of Copinha – Play

THE Fortaleza thrashed Concórdia-SC by 6 to 0, this Tuesday (4), at Francisco Marques Figueira Municipal Stadium, in Suzano, at the premiere of São Junior Soccer Cup, with goals from Juan Martinez (3x), affonso, Marcos Vinicius and Douglas Cunha, and assumed the leadership of Group 16 of the competition.

Júnior Câmara’s team returns to the field on Friday (7), at 1:15 pm (Brasilia time), against Ituano. In case of victory, the Lion can guarantee classification to the knockout one round in advance.

The game

Fortaleza suffered little risk facing Concordia-SC. With extensive control of the midfield, the team from Ceará sought the goal from the first minutes of the match. Juan Martínez had the opportunity, but stopped in the good defense of goalkeeper Guilherme.

When the chance appeared again, the Colombian didn’t waste it. After Martínez’s goal, Fortaleza grew in the match and scored two more goals in five minutes (Affonso, at 28, and Marcos Vinicius, at 31). Before the final whistle, the striker scored once more.

With the victory practically underway in the 1st time, Fortaleza returned to the final stage, managing the result and saving for the next confrontation. Despite the comfortable result, the Lion still scored twice more with: Juan Martínez, crowning the excellent game of the Colombian striker, and Douglas Cunha, in stoppage time.