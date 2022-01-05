With competition, Atlético-MG negotiates to have Diego Godín and awaits termination in Italy | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG has already chosen which name they want to replace Junior Alonso, about to be sold to Russian football. Galo’s management plan is to hire Diego Godín, a historic defender of the Uruguayan team. The information of interest is from Rádio Itatiaia. THE ge found that Atlético is still negotiating, but there is strong international competition.

The first barrier, however, is another. Godín has a contract with Cagliari and needs to settle his departure there. He has a contract until 2023, but there is an agreement for the Uruguayan to be released in January 2022. It depends, therefore, of an amicable termination, or of Cagliari accepting an offer at a low cost. Godín revealed that he agreed to renew his contract, reduce his salary, but with this exit clause.

Atlético is still in contact with Godín to sew an agreement, while it waits, preferably, for his termination with Cagliari. The Uruguayan defender’s staff is captained by his sister, Lúcia.

The player was left with the door ajar to leave after being criticized by football director Stefano Capozucca in the 4-0 defeat by Udinese on December 18. He and his compatriot Martin Cáceres were not called up for the next game, against Juventus.

And everything suggests that Capozucca’s words will be correct in predicting that that match against Udinese was the last of the pair for Cagliari. The team has already hired a defender – Matteo Lovato.

1 of 2 Diego Godín, Uruguayan defender — Photo: Disclosure/Cagliari Diego Godín, Uruguayan defender — Photo: Disclosure/Cagliari

– At the moment I can’t speak. I would like to go through all the details, but until the transfer is complete, I cannot speak. “Are you sure I’m leaving Cagliari?” Yes, yes, I renewed the contract a month ago to do the company a favor, lowering my salary with the possibility of leaving in January – Godín told Rádio Sport 890.

Galo, however, will have to win competitions. There are other clubs interested in the defender who turns 36 in February. One of them is Valencia, from Spain. Racing, from Argentina, and Nacional from Uruguay (where Godín excelled at the beginning of his career) also opened their eyes. Atlético has economic power and the attractiveness of having won the Brazilian Championship and the 2021 Cup in Brazil.