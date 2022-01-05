With Coutinho decided, Barcelona makes it easy to leave, and at least five clubs are negotiating a loan

Outside Xavi’s plans, the Brazilian is being played by five Premier League teams

Philippe Coutinho is finally open to leave the Barcelona, and at least five clubs gives Premier League expressed interest in recent days to get their loan during the European transfer window, according to several sources confirmed to ESPN.

Coutinho’s manager Kia Joorabchian is working with Barcelona to find a new club for the Brazilian after it became clear that he’s not in Xavi’s plans.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Barcelona has already tried, unsuccessfully, in the previous windows, to negotiate Coutinho, but none of the possibilities encouraged the attacking midfielder. Now, however, sources close to the athlete confirm his decision to leave so that he can return to playing regularly and increase his chances of playing for the world Cup in Qatar.

The same sources confirm that one of the five teams that were interested in Coutinho’s situation is the Aston Villa, commanded by Steven Gerrard, former partner of the Brazilian at Liverpool.

At the moment, Coutinho is evaluating different options and, according to the report, at the moment, “no one is discarded”. The final decision will depend “more on the sports project than anything else”.

In recent days, a possible return to Brazil was also speculated, with palm trees and Flamengo appearing as the main options. In England, the ESPN confirmed that the Everton is another team that talks to Coutinho.

In this case, however, there is an internal debate at the club about whether or not to advance in the business, and Coutinho’s past at rival Liverpool is not even the biggest obstacle. The team’s owner, Farhad Moshiri, welcomes the signing of the Brazilian, while the coach Rafa Benítez prefers another type of profile to reinforce his squad.

What is certain is that Barcelona is determined to facilitate the departure of Coutinho, with favorable conditions for any club that the Brazilian wants, whether for loan or purchase. Is that lighten the payroll is one of the priorities at Camp Nou, especially after the arrival of Ferran Towers, ex-Manchester City.