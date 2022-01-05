With Covid-19, Vitor Roque defrauds Cruzeiro in the team’s debut in the São Paulo Football Junior Cup | cruise

Cruzeiro has an important embezzlement for the team’s debut in the São Paulo Football Junior Cup. According to the club, forward Vitor Roque tested positive for Covid-19, in an exam carried out on December 31st.
With that, he is out of the game against Palmas, this Wednesday, at 7:30 pm, in Itapira, for the first round of Group 20 of the competition. Because of the test result, Vitor Roque did not travel to São Paulo.
The player is in social isolation, being accompanied by Cruzeiro professionals. According to the club’s press office, Vitor is asymptomatic and has a chance to join the group in the last game of the Copinha classification phase, next Tuesday, against Itapirense, in the interior of São Paulo.
Also on Wednesday, Rafael Santos, a full-back who is part of the Cruzeiro professional, had confirmed the positive result for Covid-19. With a vaccination schedule already complete, the player is at home, asymptomatic, and in contact with the club’s professionals.
He was related to pre-season jobs with the rest of the professional cast at Toca da Raposa. However, Rafael will be reinstated to the group only after new tests and release from the Cruzeiro medical department.
