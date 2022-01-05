With Luiz Fernando and Gatito, Botafogo starts the second day of pre-season

Two familiar faces marked the second day of pre-season of the Botafogo. Luiz Fernando and Gatito Fernández performed again this Tuesday. After the first day, more players arrived at the Nilton Santos Stadium to undergo medical and physical examinations.

the striker returns to the club after spending a year and a half on loan at Grêmio. At Immortal there were 51 games and three goals scored. The player is in Enderson Moreira’s plans for the beginning of the season and should be part of the squad that will play in the Campeonato Carioca.

Already the goalkeeper recently renewed his contract for another year. Without playing with the Alvinegra shirt since September 2020, the Paraguayan should kill the nostalgia for the lawns in 2022. The shirt 1 was related to the last game of Alvinegro in the Serie B of Brasileirão last year and, in shape, he must have time to game at State.

Players’ presentation is being split. A part arrived at the Nilton Santos Stadium on Monday, while others went for exams only on Tuesday. The tendency is for the entire squad to have gone through this clinical part by the end of the week.