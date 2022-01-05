With the first act scheduled for Friday, Flamengo de Paulo Sousa will have a big screen on the field at Ninho do Urubu | Flamengo

To show movie football again, Flamengo will have a big screen at Ninho do Urubu. Coach Paulo Sousa, who will be at the CT next Friday, asked the board for the technological innovation in order to make immediate adjustments on the edge of the lawn and, consequently, improve the quality of training.

Despite being innovative in Brazil, other clubs make use of technology in Europe. Also Portuguese José Mourinho impressed Roma players with a screen at the edge of the field during his first training session in the Italian capital, on 8 July. Some websites specialized in the coverage of the club treated the fact, with an emphasis on tactical hits, as one of Mourinho’s first revolutions.

1 of 4 At the Centro Sportivo Fulvio Bernardini, in Roma, Mourinho leads training sessions with a screen at his disposal — Photo: Reproduction/Roma At the Centro Sportivo Fulvio Bernardini, in Roma, Mourinho leads training sessions with a screen at his disposal — Photo: Reproduction/Roma

2 of 4 During Mourinho’s first training session, on July 8, he gathered players in front of the screen — Foto: Reproduction/Roma During Mourinho’s first training session, on July 8, he gathered players in front of the screen — Foto: Reproduction/Roma

The screen, already commissioned by the club, will show images captured by drones that Flamengo has in its structure. In addition to him, other equipment was requested from the football command, which has been holding daily meetings with Paulo Sousa from a distance.

From the airport to CT on Friday morning

With his arrival scheduled for Friday morning, Paulo Sousa will not waste time on his first day in Rio de Janeiro. In the coach’s schedule an immediate trip from the airport to the Vulture’s Nest is scheduled. There is no expectation that he will already lead trainings, but Paulo will certainly start to address other issues within his new HQ.

Paulo is already quite aware of what he will find in the Vulture’s Nest. In addition to constant conversations with Bruno Spindel and Marcos Braz, he has been doing regular videoconferences with Fabinho (soccer manager), Juan (technical manager) and Márcio Tannure (health and high performance manager). These gave details of the physical structure of the Nest and the people who work there.

3 of 4 Marcos Braz, Paulo Sousa, Flamengo’s new coach, Rodolfo Landim and Bruno Spindel — Photo: Flamengo Marcos Braz, Paulo Sousa, Flamengo’s new coach, Rodolfo Landim and Bruno Spindel — Photo: Flamengo

Since the agreement, signed at 11:50 pm (local time) on December 25, in Fátima, a location close to Lisbon, Paulo Sousa has sought to understand all the processes already practiced within the structure set up by the football command. The work methodology was aligned, and he was informed about who to communicate with in different situations in the training center.

As a matter of fact, from then onwards, Paulo impressed Braz and Spindel a lot for the amount of material he had about Flamengo’s cast. Logically, with public information at hand, the coach expressed to the pair that runs the department that he is very pleased with the group of players. Obviously he’s also already working on reinforcements, but on possible signings that will actually qualify the squad and not just make up the numbers.