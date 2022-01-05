With West Ham and Newcastle harassing Gabigol, Flamengo is irreducible and asks for the fine: R$ 212 million | Flamengo

The script that associates Gabigol with English clubs is far from being unprecedented, but this time it has more palpable factors. In recent weeks, Newcastle has established contact and West Ham has proposed. Flamengo’s response was the same: any chance of negotiation is part of the payment of a fine of 33 million euros (R$ 212 million).

The value of the clause is double the 16.5 million euros agreed for purchase with Inter Milan, at the beginning of 2020, an amount that is still being paid by Flamengo. The moves so far, however, indicate little real chance of exit.

In December, three clubs made contact by the red-black shirt 9 with different approaches: West Ham, Newcastle and Fenerbahçe. Of these, only the first spoke directly to Flamengo and was immediately refused a loan proposal for 18 months, for a payment of 6 million euros.

Flamengo is not considering moving out of its biggest current idol and will only open conversations when someone is willing to pay the termination fine and convince Gabi that this is a good project. The offer was treated in an ironic and irrelevant way by the board, which didn’t even allow for talks in early December.

Towards the end of the month, it was Newcastle’s turn to contact the player’s staff through an English intermediary to find out about the business conditions. The answer was that Flamengo only accepts to negotiate with a fine, and the agent was responsible for evaluating movements after opening the window – which happened last Monday.

Finally, also through third parties, Fenerbahçe sought information and showed interest in formalizing a proposal. The Turkish market, on the other hand, is far from satisfying Gabigol, and Flamengo received the information with disdain, based on a study that indicates the recent investment capacity of the Istanbul club.

The moves so far have seduced not only Flamengo, but also Gabriel. In addition to the idol status, the striker has standard salaries in Europe in Brazil (he receives practically the same contract that was executed by Inter Milan), he repeatedly reaffirms how happy he is in Rio de Janeiro and has the World Cup almost as an obsession for 2022 .

If returning to Europe is something that still affects his plans, he is convinced that there is no margin for error with projects, as happened with Inter Milan and Benfica. Even for that reason, loans don’t appeal to the player’s staff either.