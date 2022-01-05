Withdrawal-Birthday: See the dates for withdrawals from the benefit in 2022 | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Withdrawals start this month and are not expected to end until 2023

Last year, 9.8 million new workers joined the Retirement-Anniversary of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) — a modality of withdrawing part of the annual Fund’s resources, in the month of birth. Interested parties can apply for and receive in 2022. See the calendar below.

According to Caixa, since January 2021, the annual withdrawal has amounted to R$ 17.7 billion, including the amounts transferred to financial institutions as a result of the contracting, by some workers, of loans using the Saque-Aniversário as guarantee.

View calendar for 2021 withdrawals

Born in January – Drawings from January to March

Born in February – withdrawals from February to April

Born in March – withdrawals from March to May

Born in April – withdrawals from April to June

Born in May – withdrawals from May to July

Born in June – Draws from June to August

Born in July – withdrawals from July to September

Born in August – withdrawals from August to October

Born in September – withdrawals from September to November

Born in October – withdrawals from October to December

Born in November – Draws from November 2022 to January 2023

Born in December – withdrawals December 2022 to February 2023

Rules of the modality

The option for this system is not mandatory. The modality, created by Law No. 13932/2019 and starting in April 2020, is an alternative to the Withdrawal-Rescission. Whoever joins, loses the right to withdraw the total balance from their FGTS account when being dismissed, even without just cause. Therefore, if he is dismissed, he only receives a 40% fine on top of the amount deposited by the employer.

In case of withdrawal, the migration will only take place two years after the adhesion date. For example: a person who opts for withdrawal-Birthday in January 2022 and later regrets it, can only return to withdrawal-withdrawal in February 2024.

How to join?

To be entitled to the Saque-Aniversario, it is necessary to opt for this modality through the channels made available by Caixa: FGTS application, website fgts.caixa.gov.br, on Internet Banking Caixa or at branches.

According to calculations by Caixa, more than 1.3 million workers will be entitled to withdrawals in January 2022, which is equivalent to approximately R$1.9 billion, also taking into account the amounts transferred due to the anticipation of withdrawals.