Woman is detected with 3 viruses at the same time

A 49-year-old gynecologist who lives in Botucatu (SP) was diagnosed with being, at the same time, infected by the viruses that cause covid-19, flu and the common cold.

The case was reported by infectologist Alexandre Naime Barbosa, head of the Infectology department at Unesp (São Paulo State University) in Botucatu, who treated the woman. The specialist says that the woman has recovered and has returned to normal activities. She took three doses against covid-19, which prevented the worsening of the clinical symptoms.

Confirmation of the detection of triple infection was done through a test known as viral panel, considered, according to the infectologist, the “gold standard in the investigation of flu syndromes”.

In the exam, the person is tested for different types of respiratory viruses – and it was in this exam that the gynecologist showed infections by Sars-Cov-2 (causer of covid-19), by influenza A (flu) and by an adenovirus (one of the causes of the common cold).

Diagnosis

According to Alexandre Naime, the case of triple infection can be explained by the fact that the gynecologist was exposed to a series of social encounters.

The woman showed up at his office on December 21, 2021. Between December 14 and December 19, she had participated in five events, including a sports championship, a winery get-together, and a pre-Christmas family gathering.

After the beach tennis championship, the gynecologist went for a happy hour. At the get-together at the winery, she met about 25 friends. At the family meeting, the patient’s grandmother, who is 90 years old, was present.

“There were already two days of dry cough, a runny nose and pain in the body [quando ela apareceu no consultório]”, according to Naime. “She was exposing herself to people who didn’t wear a mask,” he pointed out.

Infection after events

In the physician’s assessment, the gynecologist’s triple infection “is an interesting case to show how people are exposing themselves”, as it “shows a wrong understanding of what flexibilization would be. [de medidas restritivas e de cuidado pessoal]”.

“It is necessary that people continue to have the basic rules for preventing any viral respiratory infection, which is the use of a mask, social distance and avoiding crowding and contact with many people,” he said.

For him, what happened to the Botucatu gynecologist also serves as a warning about the risks of maintaining a busy social life at a time of viral outbreaks.

“The overexposure that many people had at the end of the year will translate into cases [de doenças respiratórias]. There is no doubt that between January and early February there will be a wave of flu-like illnesses, and everything is mixed up,” he said.

Vaccine minimized symptoms

Among the patient’s family members, no one was detected with the covid-19 virus. The gynecologist, according to the doctor, recovered well and was released to return to normal daily activities.

The woman has already received three doses of the vaccine against covid-19, an action that helps to contain the evolution of the disease from the new coronavirus to a serious condition, reducing the risk of hospitalization and death.

“Because the vaccination against covid-19 has advanced, we had an impressive drop in serious conditions [da doença no Brasil]”, recalled Naime.

The good news, however, “cannot be understood as trivialization”, and the population must remain attentive to care to contain the transmission of the disease, according to him.

Coinfection risk

Although the case calls attention for its rarity and is not desirable, co-infection is not something new in medicine, according to Naime. “Before the covid-19 pandemic, there were already cases where you did the viral panel and identified more than one virus.”

“The mucosa of the respiratory tract is already vulnerable, and then it’s easier to take a second [vírus]”, he explained. According to him, it is unlikely that the gynecologist has been infected by the virus just once. “You pick up little by little, you just don’t know the order,” he pointed out.

In view of the concomitant outbreaks of covid-19 and flu, driven by new variants — one more contagious and the other outside the vaccine range, respectively — Brazil has registered cases of people infected at the same time by the two diseases.

Last night, the state of São Paulo reported having detected 110 people co-infected with covid-19 and flu throughout 2021. Ceará and Rio de Janeiro have also registered cases of double infection.