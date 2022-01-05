Woody Allen, with ‘O Festival do Amor’, attacks the film industry – 01/05/2022 – Illustrated

With each release of a Woody Allen film, many critics recall the director’s lack of creativity in recent years or the need to separate creator and work to judge a film for what it is, not for the accusations of abuse and pedophilia that have undermined the filmmaker’s career for a few years.

There is also the idea that he makes “always the same film”, with characteristics that repeat themselves exhaustively and the verbose humor that is standard in his cinema.

It will not be “O Festival do Amor” that will break this vicious circle of reception, both because it is not one of his most inspired works, and because it has the same elements that have provoked a series of criticisms of his recent career, no matter how much “Magic” do Amor”, from 2014, “Café Society”, from 2016, and “German Wheel”, from the following year, are admirable.

The new film takes the filmmaker to the beautiful San Sebastián, in northern Spain, where the most prestigious film festival takes place every year. His alter ego is the character of Wallace Shawn, a film teacher named Mort Rifkin, married to Sue, an advertising agent played by Gina Gershon. He accompanies her to the festival for the release of the new film by Philippe, a young and promising filmmaker played by Louis Garrel.

The parallel that can be drawn is with “Driving in the Dark”, a scathing satire on the world of cinema, in which the French critics like badly directed films and the industry does not spare a director who made an unsuccessful film.

This cruelty of observation and irony is much less in “The Festival of Love”. As the filmmaker is really accommodated, the latter offers another simple plot of relationships in crisis, in which Sue falls in love with her client and Mort falls in love with a doctor, played by Elena Anaya, making the most absurd pretexts to make an appointment with her .

Some of Mort’s lines even seem like satires, such as those defending, in very simple terms, the superiority of the great European masters of the French nouvelle vague and other movements in modern cinema over American cinema, which would be entertainment. This division between art and entertainment is the epitome of first-time cinephilia that tends to consume without questioning everything that appears with its indefectible artistic veneer.

Allen doesn’t help by re-shooting in a comical tone, but rather lazily, striking scenes from movies like “Eight and a half”, “Hurrayed” or “Wild Strawberries”. He obviously speaks to his audience, that of average taste, who have always been faithful to his films, even the most sophisticated ones. These European classics are valuable and deserve to appear in a cinematographic canon.

But what happens in “O Festival de Amor” is similar to an album with background versions of songs that marked other times — a cinematic salad of dubious taste. Allen used to be much smarter at film quotes.

If there is a good reason for us to see this new film by the filmmaker, it is less the staging, inferior to the first films with Vittorio Storaro, than the usual acidity of some lines, especially those of Mort, as well as the performance of the cast.

Wallace Shawn plays the typical Allen protagonist, the neurotic, hypochondriac New Yorker reasonably well. Elena Anaya enters the immense gallery of great female performances in the director’s cinema. Sergi López is great as the doctor’s husband and Gina Gershon convinces as well as the woman torn between her husband’s impassioned seriousness and the frivolity of film festivals.

The characterization of Philippe as a young director of silly lines and caricatured habits is another hit. In addition to taking advantage of Louis Garrel’s low interpretive capacity, it sounds like Allen’s criticism of the transformation of cinema into a market and the celebrity industry.

The film’s most intelligent review, however, is a line by Philippe himself. “Nowadays, any film that deals with reality is taken by critics as art,” says Garrel’s character. It is Allen’s libel against the opportunists of sociological cinema and for the imagination as a vital engine for artistic creation.