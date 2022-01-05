World beats record for Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, with 2.59 million infections

According to a survey by the organization Our World In Data, the world set a new record for Covid-19 cases recorded in 24 hours this Wednesday (5), reaching 2.59 million. The previous record had been registered the day before, January 4, with 2.4 million.

Despite the increase in cases, the number of deaths is lower than at other times of the coronavirus pandemic – 7,890 were counted in the last 24 hours. The record for one-day deaths was recorded on January 26, 2021, with 17,442.

The growing number of infections is linked by experts to the spread of the Ômicron variant, which is more easily transmitted than earlier forms of the virus. According to predictions by the World Health Organization (WHO), it should become the dominant strain in several places around the world in the coming weeks.

In Brazil, 19 thousand new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, also according to data collected by Our World In Data. In the country, Ômicron has already reached several states, such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The United States added the largest number of new cases of the disease in this interval, with 869,187, only about 27 thousand cases less than all the member countries of the European Union combined, which registered 896,564. Other countries that suffer with the arrival of the new strain are France, occupying the second place in the ranking of which most cases registered in the last 24 hours, with 271,746, and the United Kingdom, in third place with 221,222.

  • 1 in 16

    Covid-19 test lines add up to a three-hour wait in Barcelona, ​​Spain

    Credit: David Zorrakino/Europa Press via Getty Images

  • two in 16

    Doctor examines patient with Covid-19 in hospital in Codogno, Italy

    Credit: 02/11/2021 REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

  • 3 in 16

    Pedestrians cross the Westminster Bridge after new restrictions are implemented due to the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus

    Credit: , in London 11/28/2021 REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

  • 4 in 16

    Shopping in London, UK. Country suffers from the spread of the Ômicron variant.

    Credit: Reuters/May James

  • 5 in 16

    Queue to take the booster dose in London, England

    Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

  • 6 in 16

    Covid-19 testing line in New York

    Credit: Getty Images

  • 7 in 16

    Covid-19 tests being conducted in New York

    Credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • 8 in 16

    People wait in line for Covid-19 testing in New York

    Credit: by Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images

  • 9 in 16

    Queue for booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France

    Credit: Chesnot/Getty Images

  • 10 in 16

    Ômicron causes increase in cases in Germany

    Credit: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

  • 11 in 16

    With increased cases due to Ômicron, Covid-19 testing lines in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA

    Credit: Mike Stocker/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

  • 12 in 16

    Shops and restaurants are empty in Haarlem, Netherlands, with the declaration of a new lockdown after the arrival of Ômicron (21 Dec 2021)

    Credit: Helene Wiesenhaan/BSR Agency/Getty Images

  • 13 in 16

    Man tests for Covid-19 in Mumbai, India, where the new variant has arrived (18 Dec. 2021)

    Credit: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

  • 14 in 16

    Child receives Covid-19 vaccine in Montreal, Canada

    Credit: 11/26/2021 REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

  • 15 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccination site in Dakar, Senegal

    Credit: 7/28/2021REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

  • 16 in 16

    Senior Citizen Gets Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine at Mount Athos, Greece

    Credit: 11/16/2021 REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

On Tuesday, WHO incident manager Abdi Mahamud said the organization sees evidence that Ômicron, while more transmissible, can cause milder symptoms. “We are seeing more and more studies showing that micron infects the upper body. Unlike others, which can cause severe pneumonia,” he said.

Vaccination, according to specialists, is still the most effective way to prevent serious infections, deaths and hospitalizations by Covid-19, and keeping the vaccination framework updated is essential.

