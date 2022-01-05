World registers 2.59 million in 24 hours, new record

The world registered a new record of covid-19 cases in 24 hours, with 2.59 million infections registered. The data are from yesterday and were released today by Our World in Data, a project linked to the University of Oxford.

The number was once again boosted by the United States, which registered 869.1 thousand cases, less than on Monday (3), when more than 1 million were infected in just one day.

The number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 has increased by almost 50% in the last week in the United States and now exceeds 100,000, according to an analysis by the agency Reuters, the first time that this limit has been reached since the peak of winter in the US, one year behind.

The omicron variant appears to be transmitted much more easily than earlier virus variants. The strain was estimated to be responsible for 95.4% of the coronavirus cases identified in the United States as of Jan. 1, the CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) reported yesterday.

The WHO (World Health Organization) said yesterday that evidence so far suggests that omicrons are causing less severe forms of the disease. However, public health officials have warned that the sheer volume of omicron cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals, some of which are already struggling to cope with a wave of covid-19 patients, particularly among the unvaccinated.

Deaths keep falling

Despite the explosion in the number of infected due to the omicron variant, the number of deaths continues to fall. With the advance of vaccination against covid-19 around the world, the average of deaths in the last 7 days is 6,090.

The record of deaths in 24 hours in the world remains on January 20, 2020: 18,062.

Omicron was responsible for most of the 10.1 million cases recorded between December 26 and January 3, against 5.25 million in the week between December 19 and 25. The previous weekly record for the entire pandemic, set at the end of April last year, was 5.79 million, nearly half the current number.

See below for the 10 countries with the most confirmed cases of covid-19

United States: 869,187 France: 271,746 United Kingdom: 221,222 Italy: 170,837 Spain: 117,775 Canada: 83,354 Argentina: 81,210 Australia: 71,495 Germany: 61,905 India: 58,097

* With Reuters and Estadão Content