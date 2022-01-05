World sets new record with 2.59 million Covid cases in 1 day | World

Amidst the proliferation of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus, the world registered a new record of new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, with 2.59 million infected. But, with the advance of vaccination, deaths continue on a downward trajectory (see below).
- Share this news on WhatsApp
- Share this news on Telegram
The country with the most recorded cases was again the United States, but Tuesday’s 869,000 new cases (4) were below the record 1.08 million infected on Monday (3). Omicron is already responsible for 95.4% of new infections in the country.
The second with more cases was France, which registered more than 271,000 new infections. Before the current wave of Covid-19, the country had never had more than 118,000 infected in a single day.
Fourth country with more confirmed cases, Italy also registered a new record of infected: 170 thousand. Before the current wave, the country had never had more than 40,000 infected in a single day.
French people wait to be tested against Covid-19 in Paris on December 23, 2021. French Health Minister Oliver Veran said on January 4, 2022 that nearly 300,000 new cases had been registered in the country in the last 24 hours. — Photo: Stephane de Sakutin/AFP
The 10 countries with the most confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday (4) were:
- United States: 869 thousand
- France: 271,000
- United Kingdom: 221 thousand
- Italy: 170 thousand
- Spain: 117 thousand
- Canada: 83 thousand
- Argentina: 81 thousand
- Australia: 71 thousand
- Germany: 61 thousand
- India: 58 thousand
The data are from Tuesday (4) and were compiled and released this Wednesday (5) by “Our World in Data”, a project linked to Oxford University.
Despite the explosion in the number of infected due to the omicron variant, which is highly contagious, the number of deaths in the world continues on a downward trajectory.
Health worker wearing Covid-19 protective equipment at a hospital in Marseille, southern France, December 24, 2021 — Photo: Daniel Cole/AP
With the advance of vaccination against Covid-19, the moving average of deaths is at around 6,000 a day for the first time since October 2020.
The average of deaths in the last 7 days (6,090) is even below the first wave of the pandemic, in April 2020 — when it reached a peak of 7,100.
The record of deaths in 1 day in the world remains on January 20, 2021 (18,062), the day that also marks the record in the US (4,442). Currently, the average in the country is 1.2 thousand deaths per day.
The 10 countries with the most deaths by Covid-19 on Tuesday (4) were:
- United States: 2,383
- Russia: 809
- India: 533
- Poland: 432
- France: 350
- Germany: 343
- Italy: 258
- Vietnam: 221
- Brazil: 180
- Ukraine: 158