World sets new record with 2.59 million Covid cases in 1 day | World

2 of 3 Frenchmen await to be tested against Covid-19 in Paris on December 23, 2021. French Health Minister Oliver Veran said on January 4, 2022 that nearly 300,000 new cases have been registered in the country in the last few years 24 hours. — Photo: Stephane de Sakutin/AFP

French people wait to be tested against Covid-19 in Paris on December 23, 2021. French Health Minister Oliver Veran said on January 4, 2022 that nearly 300,000 new cases had been registered in the country in the last 24 hours. — Photo: Stephane de Sakutin/AFP