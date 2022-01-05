Xbox Game Pass gets Mass Effect, Outer Wilds and more! check out

Microsoft announced this Tuesday morning (04) a new batch of games that will enter the Xbox Game Pass in January, which include Outer Wilds, Spelunky 2 and even Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. However, other titles are also coming out, such as Kingdom Hearts 3.

See the complete list below:

Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass:

Gorogoa (xCloud, Consoles and PC) — January 4th

Olija (xCloud, Consoles and PC) — January 4th

The Pedestrian (xCloud, Console and PC) — January 4th

Embr (xCloud, Consoles and PC) — January 6th

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console and PC) — January 6th

Outer Wilds (xCloud, Consoles and PC) — January 6th

Spelunky 2 (Console and PC) — January 13th

The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Console and PC) — January 13th

Games Coming Out of Xbox Game Pass:

Desperados III (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

Ghost of a Tale (PRAÇA)

Kingdom Hearts III (Console)

Mount & Blade: Warband (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

pandemic (Console and PC)

Yiik: The Postmodern RPG (PRAÇA)

All the games above come out of catalog on January 15th.

Remember that xCloud (cloud) versions require Game Pass Ultimate, as well as to play Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, which is part of EA Play. So, what did you think of the new game additions? Will you miss any of the titles that are leaving the catalog? Leave your comment below!