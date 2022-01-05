Yoga, Knitting, and Ping-Pong: The Minimum Security Prison Elizabeth Holmes Must Go | Companies

Elizabeth Holmes , which has been hailed as the youngest billionaire and an emblem of entrepreneurship in the Silicon Valley , will probably spend the next few years in a comfortable minimum security prison with access to activities such as crafts or sports – and without barbed wire.

The 37-year-old Stanford University dropout was found guilty last Monday of massive fraud at Theranos, the blood testing startup she founded, and could face up to 20 years behind bars. But correctional advisers and US legal experts say Holmes could serve just three years in one of the least restrictive facilities in the US penal system for white-collar criminals. She will likely appeal her conviction, and if she wins, she could spend even less time in jail.

Holmes could be sent to a women’s prison in Dublin, California, where actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin served sentences for their roles in a college scandal, and heiress Patty Hearst spent time in the late 1970s for bank robbery . Holmes could also end up in a similar prison in Victorville, Southern California. Either would be less restrictive than British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is likely to face after her conviction last week on sex trafficking charges. She will go to a medium security institution.

Holmes will be surrounded by other women serving time for nonviolent crimes, such as some drug trafficking or money laundering cases, and the facility is relatively safe for female inmates because physical conflicts are rare. Holmes “will get some notoriety because of her crime, but I don’t think she will attract all the attention,” said correctional adviser Christopher Zoukis.

For now, Holmes remains free on bail and his sentencing date has yet to be set.

If, as expected, Holmes is sentenced to less than 10 years, she will be eligible for the minimum security prison in Dublin, which has no fences or barbed wire to keep prisoners inside the space.

According to the facility’s inmate manual, it offers hobby arts and crafts such as embroidery, knitting, and crochet; sports such as ping pong, basketball and volleyball; and access to training “for non-traditional jobs such as auto mechanics, electricians, plumbers, forklift operators, propane tank fillers and painters.”

A sentence of more than 10 years could place her in a nearby low-security facility, which allows prisoners to spend time in solariums and activities similar to the minimum security prison, according to the prisoner’s handbook. In Victorville, recreational programs include pilates, spinning and mural painting.

Still, “it will be a total shock to her,” said prison consultant Holli Coulman, who served 13 months in Victorville after pleading guilty in 2014 to electronic fraud while working at HP.

When Coulman was incarcerated, she said that yoga class materials were only available on outdated VCRs and that the buildings are “freezing no matter where you go.” Prisoners will be “screaming” at Holmes, and prison officials who may resent their former status and wealth “will yell orders,” she said.

Another complication may be the recent increase in covid-19 cases, which has forced US prisons to reduce family visits and community activities, including packaged food instead of hot meals served in cafeterias.

“They’re eating peanut butter, jelly and sausage sandwiches every day, over and over,” Coulman said.

For Holmes, who had a baby in July with his partner Billy Evans, the son of wealthy California hoteliers, incarceration could be much shorter than the maximum permissible sentence, said Robert Weisberg, professor of criminal justice at Stanford Law School.

Since Holmes has no criminal record, it would be a surprise if she got more than three years, Weisberg said. And part of her sentence could be converted to parole or confinement at home, leaving her with at least two years in federal prison, he said. Convictions for electronic fraud, on average, last about two years, he said.

US District Judge Edward Davila, who oversaw the three-month trial of the founder of Theranos, has a lot of flexibility in sentencing. He might consider Holmes to be a new mother and how much remorse she has for the crime he committed, Weisberg said.

In prison, the accommodations for the former billionaire will be simple and communal. Coulman said she was housed in one of the many cubicles formed by tall concrete blocks along long rows of walls. Each cubicle has a bunk bed for two inmates, each with a chair and a closet, Coulman said.

Holmes is well acquainted with a disciplined life, according to documents presented at his trial. His messages from 2005 to 2009 described a daily routine of waking up at 4 am, meditating, and then eating banana and whey for breakfast.

This suggests that she will likely be a model prisoner and will likely “begin figuring out pretty soon what her second or third act could be,” Weisberg said. “She will experience incarceration methodically, just as she experiences everything.”

Upon her release, Holmes was barred from serving as an employee at a publicly traded company for a decade due to a 2018 settlement in a civil action filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which accused her of deceiving investors.

But other convicted executives managed to rebuild their lives after the arrest.

Martha Stewart, the housework businesswoman, has resumed marketing her branded products after serving five months in prison on a 2004 conviction for lying to authorities investigating her stock sales.

Former junk bond king Michael Milken, who pleaded guilty to crimes in 1990, became a philanthropist and runs his own think tank, the Milken Institute.