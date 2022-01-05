‘You can’t be 20 years old’ · TV News

In Um Lugar ao Sol, after a truce, Cecília (Fernanda Marques) will face her mother, Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão). The young woman will attack the model’s behavior and say that she can’t deal with the fact that she is no longer young. “You can’t accept not being 20 more years old”, the student of the 9:00 pm soap on Globo will say.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Wednesday (5), Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​is said to have been wild when she discovered that her father set her up to star in an advertising campaign and make her think that her presence was a requirement of the company.

“Worse than not having a job, is having a job arranged. A kind of charity”, she will vent, as she cries. Rebeca will try to explain to Cecilia, when she finds out that the girl knew everything. Your daughter will not apologize to you and will throw some cruel truths in her mother’s face.

“The point is, you don’t want a job, Mom. What you want, what you don’t accept is not being twenty years old. And it’s not the prejudice of others that gets in your way. It’s your self-prejudice. , there is no workout, procedure, photoshop that will cure the fact that you do not accept yourself”, will trigger the character of Fernanda Marques, which will leave Rebeca without arguments.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have a total of 107 chapters. The plot was all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will end in March of this year. In the same month, on the 14th, Globo will premiere the remake of Pantanal, adapted by Bruno Luperi, grandson of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, author of the original version.

