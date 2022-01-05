You can’t vaccinate the world every six months, says AstraZeneca creator

One of those responsible for creating Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, Andrew Pollard said giving people booster shots twice a year “is not sustainable.” “We cannot vaccinate the planet every six months,” said the scientist to the British newspaper The Telegraph in an interview published on Tuesday (4).

Pollard, who also heads the Joint UK Vaccination and Immunization Committee (JCVI), emphasized the “need to prioritize the vulnerable” rather than administering doses to everyone over 12 years old.

More data is needed to determine “if, when and how often those who are vulnerable will need additional doses,” Pollard said.

The scientist cast doubt on the need for a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine, saying more evidence is also needed here before campaigns can begin.

Israel has already started releasing a fourth dose of vaccine, offering it to all medical professionals and people over 60 on Monday.

And in late December, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told public broadcaster ZDF that Germans “will need a fourth vaccination” against Covid-19.

But Pollard showed an upbeat note in his interview. The “worst is over,” he said.

“At some point, society will have to open up,” he added. “When we do, there will be a period of increased infections,” he said.

He added that, in the Northern Hemisphere, it is not advisable for the opening to take place at this time, due to the additional public health challenges imposed by the severe winter.

He concluded by issuing a stern warning about the dangerous consequences of misinformation about vaccines, noting that even “unintended” comments from politicians can wreak havoc.

“Let’s just say that the comments made in continental Europe affected people in Africa,” he said.