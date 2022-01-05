‘You get old, gain weight non-stop and don’t have an adequate lifestyle’

talking to RMC Sport, from France, former player Jérôme Rothen detonated Neymar’s visit to Brazil amid treatment for a ligament injury in his left ankle

THE Neymar’s passage by Brazil during the break in the European calendar for the final parties of year enraged Jerome Rothen. The former player of Paris Saint-Germain did not spare the attacker from criticism for having traveled to Brazil in the midst of the recovery process of a left ankle ligament injury, suffered at the end of November.

According to latest medical report released by the Parisian club, the Brazilian is following the rehabilitation program in South America and should return to activities with the entire PSG cast in three weeks.

“How can we accept this from a player who hasn’t been in 50% of the games since the start of the season and who has, compared to other years, a low proportion of goals and assists? It’s less efficient. He gets old, gains weight nonstop, doesn’t have a proper lifestyle. When you are over 30, recovery is not like when you are 25. When you do nonsense, you put everything at risk”, Rothen fired to RMC Sport, from France.

Accumulating muscle problems in 2021, the Brazilian was embezzled in almost half of Paris Saint-Germain’s games in the year: he played in 33 matches of 61 played in the year.

Neymar during Paris Fashion Week Getty Images

Leonardo was also in the sights of the former midfielder, who was criticized for releasing Neymar to leave France during the recovery process.

“This is unacceptable on the part of the club and I blame the sporting director again. He is the one who gives Neymar authorization to only present himself on January 9th and undergo treatment in Brazil. Where are we? This is incredible. He is the sporting director of one of the biggest clubs in Europe and wants to win the Champions. This does not happen in other championships”.

“One of the main players never undergoes treatment in another country. This is not normal because the one who suffers is the image of the PSG. Through Neymar’s nonsense on social networks, where he appears playing poker at parties. Now he’s going to make videos lifting weights to say he’s getting ready to return in February.”

isolated leader of the French Championship, with 46 points in 19 rounds, Paris Saint-Germain will only return to the field for the competition next Sunday (09), when they face the Lyon.