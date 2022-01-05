Zurich Airport Brasil airports will have three new routes from Latam

As of March, LATAM Brasil will start operating new routes at the airports of Florianópolis and Vitória, both managed by Zurich Airport Brasil. The destinations will have their offers expanded in the period, bringing more options of flights for passengers.

At Florianópolis Airport, the airline will begin operating flights to Santos Dumont, in Rio de Janeiro, on March 27th. There will be two flights on Saturdays and two flights on Sundays, always with Airbus A319 aircraft, with options for 144 passengers.

At Vitória Airport, LATAM will start offering, as of March 27, flights to Confins Airport, with two daily options. In addition, the airport once again offers an option for flights to Fortaleza, after a period without this route due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The direct connection with the capital of Ceará will take place in daily flights, with an aircraft with a capacity of up to 176 seats, in Airbus A320.

“The expansion of the offer of flights consolidates a safe and gradual resumption at airports, allowing more options for passengers on important connections, in addition to returning to a route much awaited by Espírito Santo – the direct connection to Fortaleza. We have a team committed to working on multiple fronts to provide a safe and enabling environment for airlines to continue expanding their routes. In Florianópolis, we are in the biggest season of all time in destinations, with 27 routes in total”, observes Ricardo Gesse, CEO of Zurich Airport Brasil.

