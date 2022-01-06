1 kilometer asteroid approaches Earth; understand if there is danger

The asteroid’s closest approach to planet Earth is scheduled for 18:51 on January 18

An asteroid will be close to Earth on January 18th. The space rock is about 1 km long (compared to the size of Corcovado Hill, in Rio de Janeiro) and will pass our planet at a safe distance, of 1.93 million kilometers – something equivalent to about 5, 15 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. Despite the distance being short in astronomical terms, the passage of the rock does not present a collision risk.

The closest approach of the asteroid to planet Earth will take place at 18:51, Brasília time.

The space rock made its closest approach last Sunday (2) and was at a distance of approximately 188 thousand kilometers, equivalent to 49% of the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

Cataloged as (7482) 1994 PC1, the asteroid was discovered in 1994 by astronomer Robert McNaught. The last time it passed close to Earth was in 1933, at a distance of 1.1 million kilometers. Despite being a little closer at the time, there were no shock hazards either. Now, the object will pass through Earth at a speed of approximately 19.56 km/s.

The (7482) 1994 PC1 is considered an S-type asteroid, formed mainly by silicates of iron and magnesium. In addition, he is also a member of the Apollo asteroid group, formed by space rocks close to Earth. This month’s brief visit will give astronomers a good opportunity to study it.

Today, with more than 40 years of asteroid observations carried out in recent years, it has been possible to establish the object’s orbit with precision — so much so that, due to its size and distance in its near-Earth passes, it has been classified as a “potentially dangerous asteroid. ”. It is worth remembering that the distance between our planet and the rock during the passage is safe, so there is no risk of collision.

The pass of (7482) 1994 PC1 this month will be the closest in the next 200 years, but unfortunately the asteroid is not bright enough to be observed with the naked eye or binoculars.

However, if someone has a telescope they should be able to see it moving across the night sky. Another option is to follow a live observation of the asteroid with The Virtual Telescope project on the 18th, starting at 5 pm.

*With information from Canaltech and Ricmais

