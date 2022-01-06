10 tech news to get you started for the day (06/01)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology so you can know everything that happened last Wednesday (5th). To check each news in full, just click on the links below.

1. Ubisoft+ will come to Xbox consoles in the future, confirms Ubisoft. Before, the service was just for the PC, but now it’s going to make it to Xbox consoles too!

2. WhatsApp shows contact photos in iPhone notifications. The first new WhatsApp function in 2022 comes first to the iPhone, and starts showing photos of contacts in notifications.

3. Google Photos sets daily limit for backups on Android. The new Google Photos function, which may have been launched globally by mistake, was restricted to a few countries.

4. Popcorn Time, Netflix’s pirate competitor, shuts down. The low demand for the piracy app appears to have led to the end of the service, which was created in 2014 and gave Netflix headaches.

5. HBO Max: Matrix 4, Euphoria and more premieres in January 2022; see list! Among the highlights are the debut of The Matrix: Ressurections, the first season of Peacemaker and the new episodes of Euphoria.

6. Rainbow Six Extraction comes to Xbox Game Pass at launch. Game will arrive for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X for Microsoft service subscribers.

7. Russian spy satellite crashes to Earth and is seen in southern Brazil; check out. According to netizens, it was possible to see a large ball of fire slowly passing through the sky of Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina.

8. Mercado Livre reveals best-selling products in 2021; see the list. In addition to sales made in Brazil, the Mercado Livre report also reveals the highlights in other Latin American countries.

9. Instagram tests feed in chronological order and 2 more templates. Instagram’s ‘new’ timeline organization format is expected to launch in the first half of 2022.

10. Chianina: the largest breed of cattle ever recorded on Earth. The chianina is also one of the oldest domestic cattle breeds ever documented.