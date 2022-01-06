15-year-old boy leads Palmeiras rout in Copinha debut – 01/05/2022

Center forward Endrick, only 15 years old, led the rout of Palmeiras over Assu-RN by 6-1, today (5), in Diadema (SP), making his debut in the SP Junior Soccer Cup. He only played in the first 45 minutes, but showed the same nose of goalscoring in other categories of the base alviverde and scored twice in the triumph that left his team at the top of Group 28.

Prominent center forward of the under-15s and under-17s, Endrick made his debut in Copinha, but did not summarize his performance in goals. He had a good recovery and helped in the pressure of the exit and the opponent’s ball, as happened in the bid for the second goal by Palmeiras. In some moments, he showed excess will and got a yellow card for foul in Pending in a safe move on the left flank. But in general, it was the highlight of alviverde.

With the result, Palmeiras reached the same number of points as Água Santa, but got the better of the goal difference. Diadema’s team beat Real Ariquemes 2-1 in their debut. Now Verdão has two days off before its next appointment. On Saturday (8), the team will face Real Ariquemes, at 11 am, in the same stadium.

Current five-time champion from São Paulo under-20, Palmeiras did not need more than a minute to prove that they are one of the favorites for the title. In the first attacking move, Verdão opened the scoring with a goal by Jhonatan. Gustavo Garcia advanced on the right and, from the middle, made a precise cross. Shirt 11 dodged his head in the right corner.

With several players that have already been used in the professional team, especially in Paulista and in the final stretch of last year’s Brasileirão, Palmeiras continued on top of the opponent and increased their advantage after 6 minutes. Endrick stole the ball in the middle, and Vanderlan was fired on the left wing. The cross would be intercepted by goalkeeper Matheus, but he messed up with defender Pendências, and the ball was left for Gabriel Silva to play for goal.

Then came Endrick’s personal show. In the 17th minute, he started from the intermediate, tabled with Gabriel Silva, lost the kicking time, but recovered. He fixed it to his left leg and scored the third goal. At 34 minutes, the young center forward showed that he also plays well positioned in the aerial balls. In a cross by Giovani, he appeared free between the backs of the Potiguar team to give a “casquinha” and hit the right corner.

The good performance earned him a tribute to his mother, who has a birthday this Wednesday, and thanks. “I did well on my debut, I managed to score both goals, I thank God, he put me here”, commented the young centre-forward.

Palmeiras returned for the second half without Endrick -replaced by Vitinho- and with a dose of drowsiness. And ended up taking the goal of honor by Assu. On a right-hand out-of-ball miss, the wrong ball hit landed at DW’s feet. Without hesitating, he amended a nice shot from the edge of the area and hit Mateus’ left corner in the 6th minute.

Soon after, Palmeiras had a great opportunity to increase the difference in penalty kick. Gabriel Silva, who had been fouled, took a short distance and kicked into the right corner, but Matheus was quick and managed to palm it.

Palmeiras, however, recovered in the last 15 minutes. The team led by Paulo Victor Gomes scored the fifth goal in a play created by two athletes who left the bench. At 33 minutes, Ian’s cross found João Pedro, who had entered three minutes earlier. At first, he swerved into the left corner. At 49 minutes, the same João Pedro scored his second goal, showing opportunism almost on the line.

Palmeiras played with the following formation: Mateus; Gustavo Garcia, Naves, Lucas Freitas (Talisca) and Vanderlan (Ian); Fabinho, Pedro Lima (Lucas Sena) and Gabriel Silva; Giovani (João Pedro), Endrick (Vitinho) and Jhonatan (Kevin). The alviverde team entered the field just two weeks after winning the São Paulo title in a decision against Mirassol. At Copinha, Verdão is looking for its first title.