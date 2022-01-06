2,000 consultations of people with flu-like symptoms are registered

HEALTH

01/05/2022 11:28 am

The alarming number occurred only in the municipality’s Health Units

With the increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 and influenza (flu), the Health Department of Braço do Norte registered two thousand people assisted in the city with flu-like symptoms, this Monday and Tuesday alone (4) in the Basic Units of health.

The alarming data was passed on by Health Secretary Sérgio Arent, in a conversation today (5) with reporter Guilherme Neto.

The secretary also highlighted the suspected and active cases, asking people to take care to avoid the transmission and contagion of Covid-19, and the recent outbreak of influenza.

“Currently in the city there are 25 active cases, 18 suspects awaiting the results of the exams and a suspicious person also waiting for the result”, said Sérgio.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The secretary also reinforced that there are few ways to differentiate the symptoms of flu and influenza highlighting the possible ways of noticing the difference.

Check out the full interview here or at the top of the page to learn how to differentiate between symptoms and what actions to take.

Get the main information from the portal in our group of WhatsApp readers. Go to https://chat.whatsapp.com/JBufyOx032T3Jer1iObXse

Source: Newsroom