2022 FGTS birthday withdrawal is now available. – G37 Portal

Workers who opt for the withdrawal-birthday from the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) gradually begin to have access to the 2022 quota. Withdrawals occur according to the month of the worker’s birthday. About 1.3 million shareholders born in January can withdraw since last Monday (3).

Created in 2019 and in force since 2020, this modality allows the withdrawal of part of the balance of any active or inactive account of the fund each year, in the anniversary month, in exchange for not receiving part of what is entitled in case of dismissal without just cause. So far, about 17.8 million people have joined the loot-birthday.

The withdrawal period starts on the first business day of the employee’s birthday month. Values ​​are available until the last business day of the second subsequent month. If the money is not withdrawn on time, it goes back to the FGTS accounts in the worker’s name.

Check out the 2022 loot-birthday calendar

Birth month Payment period January January 3rd to March 31st February February 1st and April 29th March March 2nd to May 31st April April 1st to June 30th May May 2nd to July 29th June June 1st to August 31st July July 1st to September 30th August August 1st to October 31st September September 1st to November 30th October October 3rd to December 30th November November 1st to January 31st, 2023 December December 1st to February 28th, 2023

Accession

Adherence to this type of modality is voluntary and can be done through the official FGTS application, available for smartphones and tablets on Android and iOS systems. The process can also be done on the Caixa Econômica Federal website or at the bank’s branches. If you want to receive the money in the same year, the worker must opt ​​for the withdrawal-birthday until the last day of the month of birth. Otherwise, you will only receive it from the following year.

By withdrawing a portion of the FGTS each year, the worker will no longer receive the amount deposited by the company if he is dismissed without just cause. Payment of the 40% fine in these situations is maintained. Other FGTS withdrawal possibilities – such as property purchase, retirement and serious illnesses – are not affected by the birthday withdrawal.

care

At any time, the worker can give up the withdrawal-birthday and return to the traditional mode, which only allows withdrawal in special cases, such as unfair dismissal, retirement, serious illness or purchase of real estate.

The decision, however, requires care. When returning to the traditional withdrawal, the worker will be unable to withdraw the balance of the FGTS account for two years, even in case of dismissal. If you are dismissed, you will only receive a 40% fine.

how to withdraw

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, Caixa guides the rescue through the FGTS application. In this case, the worker can schedule the transfer of money to any account in his name, regardless of the bank. The operation is free of charge.

Withdrawals can be made at lottery outlets and ATMs for those who have a Citizen Card password. Whoever has a Citizen Card and a password can withdraw from the Caixa Aqui correspondents, if these establishments are authorized to open. Just present identification document.

Values

The amount that the worker who adhered to the withdrawal-birthday is entitled to withdraw each year depends on the balance in each FGTS account. For accounts with a balance of up to R$500, 50% of the total can be withdrawn. Thereafter, the percentage drops, but an additional fixed amount will be paid, which increases according to the total balance. The calculation takes place as follows.