2022 Income Tax: Learn How to Prepare

With 2022 starting, it’s time to start thinking about the obligations that must be fulfilled during the year, and one of them is the famous Income Tax (IR), let’s help you prepare.

The Income Tax Declaration is an annual obligation for individuals and companies, preparing to comply with this obligation is important to avoid problems with the tax authorities, after all, the lion is always watching.

Follow the next topics, see our tips and start preparing to make the Income Tax Return in 2022.

Avoid surprises, get organized with us!

Use the My Income Tax app

The My Income Tax app available in app stores for Android and IOS devices can be a great ally for your organization for the 2022 Income Tax Declaration.

It is a draft application released by the Revenue, through it it is possible to attach all the information about the events that took place, helping you to organize yourself for sending the declaration.

Organize your documents

Income Tax is a presentation of several documents to the tax authorities, this declaration is a process with many details, so when providing all the mandatory information, it is necessary to be very careful not to make mistakes.

Below are some of the main documents that will be needed for your 2022 declaration:

Purchase and sale of goods and other rights;

Debts and contracted liens, as well as those paid in the year;

That report variable income, including the monthly tax calculation;

Reports on income from pro-labore, movable and immovable property, rents, retirement, pension, financial institutions, salaries;

Personal Information such as identity, CPF, current address, professional activity performed manually;

Copy of the previous year’s Income Tax return (if any);

Documents showing expenses and donations.

Pay attention when choosing the model

When submitting the Income Tax return, you will be able to choose between two tax models:

One is the simplified model, which automatically considers all income, with 20% being deductible expenses or the full model.

The other is the full template, which will allow you to attach all the financial details.

get ready with professionals

If you are tired of paying someone to file your Income Tax Return, know that you can file your own tax return, if you feel insecure, take a course and be prepared.

A course like the one we offer here at Jornal Contabil can help you prepare to prepare your own statement and never have to pay anyone to do it again.

See our course below.

