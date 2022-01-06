211-kilogram tuna fetches US$145,000 at the first auction of the year at Tokyo’s traditional fish market

TOKYO, JAPAN — Michelin-starred sushi restaurant operator Onodera and Japanese wholesaler Yamayuk jointly bought 211-kilogram tuna at the Japanese capital’s first New Year’s fish auction. They disbursed US$145,000, equivalent to 16.88 million yen.

The first auction of the year at Toyosu Market is a tradition that attracts many wholesalers each year. Bidders often pay large sums to buy the most popular tuna, which they consider to bring good luck, as well as a lot of publicity for the buyer.

The amount paid for tuna this year fell far short of the record 333.6 million yen (US$3.1 million) spent to buy a 278-kilogram fish in 2019. The most expensive tuna in history earned around 12,000 sushi pieces.





Buyers said they expect the purchase to “lighten” a 2022 that starts out still overshadowed by Covid-19. The highest price paid for a tuna at the first auction of the year at Tokyo’s Toyosu Fish Market fell for the third year in a row amid low demand due to the pandemic.

Chef Akifumi Sakagami (center) holds a portion of the 211-kilogram tuna auctioned off at the Toyosu fish market’s New Year’s auction at a restaurant belonging to the Onodera group, where the fish was sliced. Photo: PHILIP FONG / AFP

The 211 kg fish auctioned on Wednesday was caught in the northern region of Aomori, Japan, known for the quality of its tuna. Hours after the morning auction, the fish was delivered to an Onodera restaurant in the Omotesando neighborhood of Tokyo , to be filleted in public.

“I participated in the auction hoping to get the most sought after tuna, considered auspicious, and serve it to our customers to brighten the year a little, even though our world continues to be hit by the pandemic,” chef Akifumi Sakagami told AFP.

Sushi lovers crowded into the Tokyo restaurant, waiting to taste the tuna. Junko Kawabata, 78, said he left his home in eastern Tokyo to taste the fish.

— I love tuna. I can’t wait to try it out,” she said, proudly displaying the ticket that indicated she would be the first customer to be served.