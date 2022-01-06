4-year-old George Floyd’s great-niece is shot in her sleep

Arianna Delane, a four-year-old grandniece of George Floyd, was shot while sleeping in her bed on New Year’s Day, family members told the broadcaster. NBC News this wednesday 5.

The Houston, Texas Police Department said several shots were fired at the apartment just before 3 am on Saturday 1. Four adults and two children were at the scene. Mother of the child and niece of Floyd, Bianca was lying on her bed when the action took place.

The girl was hit in the torso and broke three ribs, injured her liver and lungs. The family took her to a hospital, where she underwent surgery. Health status is stable, according to relatives.

“She was standing in the middle of the floor bleeding and said, ‘Daddy, I got hit’!” LaTonya Floyd, 53, George Floyd’s sister, told the magazine people. The father, Derek Delane, would have heard the ricochet and rescued the girl.

Police said they had not identified a suspect in the act. No people were arrested.

“Someone took aim at the house. I’m not sure if they hit the right house or what was going on, because we don’t make enemies,” LaTonya told people. “Someone fired maybe five, six times.”

Floyd’s case has become a symbol of anti-racist struggle in the United States after the brutal murder of the 40-year-old black man in Minnesota in 2020. White police officer Derek Chauvin, responsible for the crime, formalized a plea agreement in December, after a long term. trial in the American court.